Emerge SRQ - Black is Love: Sunday High Tea & Art Show (Day 3)

* Black is Love: Sunday Tea & Art Show * Closeout Emerge's wellness program at an intimate, uplifting Sunday Tea experience. Dig into the history of tea and examine the impact of Black literary works, art, and culture at a high tea inspired by the healers and nurturers of the global African diaspora. Wear your Sunday brunch best while you sip Black, woman-owned tea, participate in a Caribbean tea ceremony led by Tea with Oni, and be immersed in art from regional Black artists in the historic Leonard Reid Museum. Experiences may include spoken word performances, photography, scholarly works, music, and uplifting connections. This experience will feature a pop-up exhibition of Nigerian-American ceramic artist and advocate Osa Atoe of Pottery by Osa.

