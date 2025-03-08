EMERGENCE Sponsorships

Perks Include:
- EMERGENCE by Currents Dance Theatre, Brought to you by **your name**
- Signed and framed photo of cast
- Invitation to private rehearsal (no limit) and dinner with AD (up to 3 people)
- 10 tickets to the show
Program Sponsor
$250
Perks Include:
- Name listed heavily throughout program and on website
- Shoutout on social media and during show
- 2 tickets to the show
"Vivienne Violet" Sponsor
$200
This solo performed and choreographed by Artistic Director Kendra DeFazio is a character study on a sensual and socially awkward woman.
Funds designated for Vivienne Violet will be used to provide costumes and contribute to choreographer and lighting designer fees.
Perks Include:
- Name listed under piece in program
- Shoutout on social media
- Signed poster of photo of piece by cast & choreographer
- 2 tickets to the show
La Matrice Sponsor
$300
Michigan Dance Council’s 2024 Maggie Allesee Choreography Award winning piece that nods to the Triple Goddess- Maiden, Mother, and Crone.
Funds designated for La Matrice will be used to provide costumes and contribute to choreographer and lighting designer fees.
Perks Include:
- Name listed under piece in program
- Shoutout on social media
- Signed poster of photo of piece by cast & choreographer
- 3 tickets to the show
"Glitch/Go" Sponsor
$400
Inspired by the movement quality and interactions of characters in the video game “Sims”, this piece explores the power of connection.
Funds designated for Glitch/Go will be used to provide costumes and contribute to choreographer and lighting designer fees.
Perks Include:
- Name listed under piece in program
- Shoutout on social media
- Signed poster of photo of piece by cast & choreographer
- 4 tickets to the show
"Alice" Sponsor
$500
Choreographed by Nathan Rommel of Dance Kaleidoscope, “Alice” follows a journey through relationships with nods to Alice in Wonderland.
Funds designated for Alice will be used to provide costumes and contribute to choreographer and lighting designer fees.
Perks Include:
- Name listed under piece in program
- Shoutout on social media
- Signed poster of photo of piece by cast & choreographer
- 5 tickets to the show
"Momentary" Sponsor
$600
From guest choreographer and Season 1 apprentice Madeline Williams, “Momentary” explores what it means to dance in community within an industry where individuality is praised.
Funds designated for Momentary will be used to provide costumes and contribute to choreographer and lighting designer fees.
Perks Include:
- Name listed under piece in program
- Shoutout on social media
- Signed poster of photo of piece by cast & choreographer
- 6 tickets to the show
"Flock" Sponsor
$700
Featuring a full company cast, “Flock” choreographed by Kendra DeFazio is inspired by murmuration- a shapeshifting group of thousands of birds.
Funds designated for Flock will be used to provide costumes and contribute to choreographer and lighting designer fees.
Perks Include:
- Name listed under piece in program
- Shoutout on social media
- Signed poster of photo of piece by cast & choreographer
- 7 tickets to the show
"Edge of a New Order" Sponsor
$800
Premiering in 2008, “Edge” shares the plight of displaced peoples and the chaos of conflict. What are the costs of aggression, conflict, and war in terms of lives, resources, money and cultures: are they worth it?
Funds designated for Edge of a New Order will be used to provide costumes and contribute to choreographer and lighting designer fees.
Perks Include:
- Name listed under piece in program
- Shoutout on social media
- Signed poster of photo of piece by cast & choreographer
- 8 tickets to the show
