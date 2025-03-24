Emergency Fundraising Iftar MSAW

All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place. if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza

All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place. if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza

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