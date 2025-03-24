Emergency Fundraising Iftar MSAW

All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza
Invitation to In-Person Iftar (Sliding Donation)
$10
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza
Invitation to In-Person Iftar (Sliding Donation)
$20
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza
Invitation to In-Person Iftar (Sliding Donation)
$50
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
if you can donate more, please donate to tinyurl.com/wolgaza
Invitation to In-Person Iftar (Sliding Donation)
$100
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include dinner and access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The exact location of the event will be sent out the night before it takes place.
Remote access to the virtual panel
$5
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The Zoom link will be sent out on the morning of the event.
All proceeds from ticket sales, which include access to the panel event, will be donated to the Palestine fundraiser. The Zoom link will be sent out on the morning of the event.
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