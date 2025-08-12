Emerging Leaders Softball Camp Registration '25

Your $50 camp registration helps support a participant in the R2Cares Emerging Leaders Camp, giving them access to a powerful, inspiring experience designed to shape tomorrow's leaders. Each participant will receive: 1. An Exclusive Camp T-shirt. A custom tee to commemorate their involvement and show their Emerging Leaders pride. 2. VIP Access to Professional Athletes & Community Leaders. A unique opportunity to engage directly with influential mentors, hear their stories, and gain insights on leadership. perseverance, and success. 3. Enrollment in the R2Cares Emerging Leaders Program. Beyond the camp, participants are welcomed into a larger movement that fosters growth, and ongoing community engagement. There are no refunds after purchase.