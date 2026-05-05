Emerging Leaders Mini Golf

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About this event
Price includes mini-golf, 2 drinks, Mexican buffet.
Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and can be changed to $0.
Price includes mini-golf, 2 drinks, Mexican buffet.
Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and can be changed to $0.
Price includes mini-golf, 2 drinks, Mexican buffet
Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and can be changed to $0.
Price includes mini-golf, 2 drinks, Mexican buffet
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