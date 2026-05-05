ISPE San Diego Chapter

Hosted by

ISPE San Diego Chapter

About this event

Emerging Leaders Mini Golf

15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd

Del Mar, CA 92014, USA

San Diego Chapter Member
$20

Price includes mini-golf, 2 drinks, Mexican buffet.


Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and can be changed to $0.

ISPE Member (not SD Chapter)
$40

Price includes mini-golf, 2 drinks, Mexican buffet.


Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and can be changed to $0.

Non- ISPE Member
$65

Price includes mini-golf, 2 drinks, Mexican buffet


Please note that Zeffy fees are optional and can be changed to $0.

Annual Sponsor
Free

Price includes mini-golf, 2 drinks, Mexican buffet

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!