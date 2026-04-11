Emerson Band Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
VALUE = $110
•Large insulated soft cooler
•Yukon 30 oz tumbler - red
•Yukon 30 oz tumbler - white
•Double six domino set
•2 coasters
•Deck of cards
•Hat
•Beaver plushie
Starting bid
VALUE = $150
•RTIC 15-can Backpack Insulated Cooler
•Yeti Rambler 42 oz Tumbler w/Lid and Straw
•Yeti Rambler 12 oz Colster
•Nike Emerson Band Hat
Starting bid
VALUE = $50
•Plush blanket
•Air freshener
•Assorted Sours candy bag
•Bag tag
•Beaver Nuggets bag
•Plush blanket
•Air freshener
•Assorted Sours candy bag
•Bag tag
•Beaver Nuggets bag
Starting bid
VALUE = $30
•40 oz insulated tumbler
•Plush blanket
•Rose scented candle
•Rose bath bomb
•Silk eye mask
•Beaded bracelet
•Pair of fuzzy socks
•Dried flower card
Starting bid
VALUE = $40
•Cowbell
•2 pairs of dangle earrings
•Pair of stud earrings
•Ornament
•Stanley keychain
•20 oz cup
•Picture mum
Starting bid
VALUE = $40
•Cowbell
•2 pairs of dangle earrings
•Pair of stud earrings
•Ornament
•Stanley keychain
•20 oz cup
•Picture mum
Starting bid
VALUE = $60
•Speak to Me of Home by Jeanine Cummins
•Search by Michelle Huneven
•Sipsworth by Simon Van Booy
•The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion by Beth Brower
Starting bid
VALUE = $85
•Hitster
•TENZIE
•TENZIE 77 Ways to Play Add-On Card Set
•Qwixx
•Skyjo
Starting bid
VALUE = $30
•Because of Winn Dixie by Kate DiCamillo
•The Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George Speare
•The False Prince by Jennifer A. Nielsen
•Set of 4 magnetic bookmarks
•Plush blanket
Starting bid
VALUE = $200
•2 meats (7 to select from)
•BBQ or Jalapeno Beans
•Original or Dill Potato Salad
•Coleslaw
•Rolls
•BBQ Sauce
•Sweet or Unsweet Iced Tea (incl. cups and ice)
•Plates, Napkins, and Utensils
Starting bid
VALUE = $100
•4 free Box coupons
•2 free kids meal coupons
•2 free lemonade coupons
•1 large insulated soft cooler
•2 t-shirts
•1 hat
•2 sets of beads
•1 notepad and 2 pens
•2 keychains
•2 magnets
•1 stuffed bear
•1 lip balm
Starting bid
VALUE = $83
•1 Mountain Size pizza
•1 appetizer of choice
•1 dessert of choice
•8 fountain drinks
Starting bid
VALUE = $100
•1 $50 physical gift card
•2 $5 off coupons
•2 free Lettuce Wraps coupons
•1 sack pack
•1 set of designer chop sticks
•1 cup with straw
•1 koozie
•1 pair of sunglasses
•1 large magnetic chip clip
•1 fortune cookie shaped stress toy
•2 pens
•1 lip balm
Starting bid
VALUE = $50
•2 free Quesadilla coupons
•2 free Chips and Queso coupons
•1 free Dessert coupon
•Dilla’s cup
•Pair of sunglasses
•Koozie
•Frisbee (small)
•Stickers
Starting bid
VALUE = $50
•1 certificate for a free Nothing Bundt Cake 10-in bundt with decorations
Starting bid
VALUE = $50
•4 free Entrée coupons
•4 free French Fries coupons
•4 free Breakfast item coupons
•4 free Dessert item coupons
•2 keychains
•1 cow stuffy
Starting bid
EMPTY
Starting bid
VALUE = $50
•$40 dinner for two coupon
•2 bags of Roadhouse peanuts
•Large Roadhouse cup with straw
•Stickers
Starting bid
VALUE = $100
•Insulated tumbler
•500-piece Fancy Ketchup puzzle
•Fancy Ketchup 20 oz
•Spicy Ketchup 20 oz
•Jalapeno Ranch 20 oz
•Canvas bag
•Snuggie with hood
•Socks
•Stickers
Starting bid
VALUE = $120
•LED light up tree
•1 - $10 Mooyah gift card
•2 - $10 Tropical Smoothie Cafe gift cards
•1 - $20 Pickleman’s gift coupon
•1 - $25 Rosa’s Café gift card
•1 - $25 off Mellow Mushroom coupon
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