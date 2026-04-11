Hosted by

Emerson Band Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Emerson Band Silent Auction

#001: Buc-ee's Gift Bag item
#001: Buc-ee's Gift Bag
$33

Starting bid

VALUE = $110
•Large insulated soft cooler

•Yukon 30 oz tumbler - red

•Yukon 30 oz tumbler - white

•Double six domino set

•2 coasters

•Deck of cards

•Hat

•Beaver plushie

#002: Adventure Ready Pack item
#002: Adventure Ready Pack
$45

Starting bid

VALUE = $150

•RTIC 15-can Backpack Insulated Cooler

•Yeti Rambler 42 oz Tumbler w/Lid and Straw

•Yeti Rambler 12 oz Colster

•Nike Emerson Band Hat

#003: Buc-ee's Gift Basket item
#003: Buc-ee's Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

VALUE = $50

•Plush blanket

•Air freshener

•Assorted Sours candy bag

•Bag tag

•Beaver Nuggets bag

•Plush blanket

•Air freshener

•Assorted Sours candy bag

•Bag tag

•Beaver Nuggets bag

#004: Luxury Self Care Set item
#004: Luxury Self Care Set
$9

Starting bid

VALUE = $30

•40 oz insulated tumbler

•Plush blanket

•Rose scented candle

•Rose bath bomb

•Silk eye mask

•Beaded bracelet

•Pair of fuzzy socks

•Dried flower card

#005: Emerson Spirit Basket #1 item
#005: Emerson Spirit Basket #1
$12

Starting bid

VALUE = $40

•Cowbell

•2 pairs of dangle earrings

•Pair of stud earrings

•Ornament

•Stanley keychain

•20 oz cup

•Picture mum

#006: Emerson Spirit Basket #2 item
#006: Emerson Spirit Basket #2
$12

Starting bid

VALUE = $40

•Cowbell

•2 pairs of dangle earrings

•Pair of stud earrings

•Ornament

•Stanley keychain

•20 oz cup

•Picture mum

#007: Ms. Roberts’ Favorite Books item
#007: Ms. Roberts’ Favorite Books
$18

Starting bid

VALUE = $60

Speak to Me of Home by Jeanine Cummins

Search by Michelle Huneven

Sipsworth by Simon Van Booy

The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion by Beth Brower

#008: Ms. Roberts’ Favorite Party Games item
#008: Ms. Roberts’ Favorite Party Games
$26

Starting bid

VALUE = $85

•Hitster

•TENZIE

•TENZIE 77 Ways to Play Add-On Card Set

•Qwixx

•Skyjo

#009: Amber’s Book Club item
#009: Amber’s Book Club
$9

Starting bid

VALUE = $30

Because of Winn Dixie by Kate DiCamillo

The Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George Speare

The False Prince by Jennifer A. Nielsen

•Set of 4 magnetic bookmarks

•Plush blanket

#010: Dickey's Pick-Up Buffet for 10 item
#010: Dickey's Pick-Up Buffet for 10
$50

Starting bid

VALUE = $200

•2 meats (7 to select from)

•BBQ or Jalapeno Beans

•Original or Dill Potato Salad

•Coleslaw

•Rolls

•BBQ Sauce

•Sweet or Unsweet Iced Tea (incl. cups and ice)

•Plates, Napkins, and Utensils

#011: Cane’s Gift Basket item
#011: Cane’s Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

VALUE = $100

•4 free Box coupons

•2 free kids meal coupons

•2 free lemonade coupons

•1 large insulated soft cooler

•2 t-shirts

•1 hat

•2 sets of beads

•1 notepad and 2 pens

•2 keychains

•2 magnets

•1 stuffed bear

•1 lip balm

#012: Pizza Party for 8 item
#012: Pizza Party for 8
$25

Starting bid

VALUE = $83

•1 Mountain Size pizza

•1 appetizer of choice

•1 dessert of choice

•8 fountain drinks

#013: Pei Wei Gift Bag item
#013: Pei Wei Gift Bag
$30

Starting bid

VALUE = $100

•1 $50 physical gift card

•2 $5 off coupons

•2 free Lettuce Wraps coupons

•1 sack pack

•1 set of designer chop sticks

•1 cup with straw

•1 koozie

•1 pair of sunglasses

•1 large magnetic chip clip

•1 fortune cookie shaped stress toy

•2 pens

•1 lip balm

#014: Dilla’s Gift Basket item
#014: Dilla’s Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

VALUE = $50

•2 free Quesadilla coupons

•2 free Chips and Queso coupons

•1 free Dessert coupon

•Dilla’s cup

•Pair of sunglasses

•Koozie

•Frisbee (small)

•Stickers

#015: 10-in Bundt Cake with Deco item
#015: 10-in Bundt Cake with Deco
$15

Starting bid

VALUE = $50

•1 certificate for a free Nothing Bundt Cake 10-in bundt with decorations

#016: Chick-fil-a Gift Box item
#016: Chick-fil-a Gift Box
$15

Starting bid

VALUE = $50

•4 free Entrée coupons

•4 free French Fries coupons

•4 free Breakfast item coupons

•4 free Dessert item coupons

•2 keychains

•1 cow stuffy

EMPTY
$1

Starting bid

EMPTY

#018: Texas Roadhouse Basket item
#018: Texas Roadhouse Basket
$15

Starting bid

VALUE = $50

•$40 dinner for two coupon

•2 bags of Roadhouse peanuts

•Large Roadhouse cup with straw

•Stickers

#019: Whataburger Gift Basket item
#019: Whataburger Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

VALUE = $100

•Insulated tumbler

•500-piece Fancy Ketchup puzzle

•Fancy Ketchup 20 oz

•Spicy Ketchup 20 oz

•Jalapeno Ranch 20 oz

•Canvas bag

•Snuggie with hood

•Socks

•Stickers

#020: Gift Card Tree #1 item
#020: Gift Card Tree #1
$36

Starting bid

VALUE = $120

•LED light up tree

•1 - $10 Mooyah gift card

•2 - $10 Tropical Smoothie Cafe gift cards

•1 - $20 Pickleman’s gift coupon

•1 - $25 Rosa’s Café gift card

•1 - $25 off Mellow Mushroom coupon

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