Emerson Elementary PTO
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Emerson Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Emerson Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1616 W Octave St, Pasco, WA 99301, USA

Dust Devils item
Dust Devils
$20

Starting bid

4 upper box tickets and parking pass to any regular season home game.

Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.

University of Washington Football Tickets item
University of Washington Football Tickets
$20

Starting bid

2 Football tickets to watch UW home game vs. Utah state on 9/12/2026.

Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.

Tee Time passes item
Tee Time passes
$20

Starting bid

4 passes for 1 round of 18 holes to play inside Tee Time.

Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.

Woodland Park Zoo (Seattle) item
Woodland Park Zoo (Seattle)
$30

Starting bid

4 admission tickets for Woodland Park Zoo valid from 3/3/2026- 5/31/2027.

Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.

Quake Swag Bag item
Quake Swag Bag
$50

Starting bid

A swag bag full of items and fun:

5- 2 hour jump passes

2- $20 arcade cards

5- Rumble Pack passes

1- Quake sweatshirt

1- Quake stadium bag

5- Quake grip socks

1- T-shirt

Also has toys, water bottle, and candy.

Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.

2025 team signed Portland Trailblazers pennant item
2025 team signed Portland Trailblazers pennant
$50

Starting bid

Portland Trailblazers pennant, signed on March 11, 2026 by the team. Comes with authentication letter of the witness who saw it happen and the signature key.

Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!