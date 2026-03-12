Emerson Elementary PTO's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
4 upper box tickets and parking pass to any regular season home game.
Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.
Starting bid
2 Football tickets to watch UW home game vs. Utah state on 9/12/2026.
Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.
Starting bid
4 passes for 1 round of 18 holes to play inside Tee Time.
Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.
Starting bid
4 admission tickets for Woodland Park Zoo valid from 3/3/2026- 5/31/2027.
Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.
Starting bid
A swag bag full of items and fun:
5- 2 hour jump passes
2- $20 arcade cards
5- Rumble Pack passes
1- Quake sweatshirt
1- Quake stadium bag
5- Quake grip socks
1- T-shirt
Also has toys, water bottle, and candy.
Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.
Starting bid
Portland Trailblazers pennant, signed on March 11, 2026 by the team. Comes with authentication letter of the witness who saw it happen and the signature key.
Please visit our Facebook page: Emerson Elementary PTO for more pictures and information.
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