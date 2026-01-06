Emerson Elementary PTA

Emerson Elementary PTA

Emerson PTA 2026 Ladies Night Out Sponsors

644 Pascack Rd

Township of Washington, NJ 07676, USA

Gatsby Gold Sponsor
$500

• Prominent signage throughout the event (onsite and digital)
• Logo placement on event promotional materials (invitations, flyers, graphics)
• Dedicated social media messages promoting your business

Art Deco Silver Sponsor
$300

• Onsite logo placement on printed collateral
• Dedicated social media message (minimum one post)
• Mention in event communications

Bootlegger Bronze Sponsor
$150

• Company logo included in the event program

Flapper Family Sponsor
$100

• Open to the first 50 families
• Your family name displayed at Ladies’ Night Out in recognition of your support

Photo Booth Sponsor
$2,000
Signature Beverage Sponsor
$500
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,500
Valet Parking Sponsor
$250
Centerpiece Sponsor
$1,000
Bathroom Basket Sponsor
$100
