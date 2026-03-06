Emerson School PTO Shop

All shirts ordered by 3/20/26 will be ready by 4/3/26

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How Your Purchase Helps

This fundraiser supports our school’s autism program. All profits will go directly to our PTO and will be used to provide tools and materials that help our students learn, regulate, and fully participate in the classroom.

Funds will support items such as:

Sensory supports for classrooms and the sensory room (noise-canceling headphones, compression vests, vibration tools, fidgets, and more)

Materials used to create hands-on structured learning activities (lamination sheets, Velcro dots, and other task-building supplies)

High-interest materials that motivate students and support communication and engagement

Organizational supplies that help classrooms stay structured and accessible

These resources make a meaningful difference in helping our students feel supported, successful, and included.