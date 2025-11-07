Emerson School Spirit Wear 2025-2026

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*Students will receive one free shirt. This purchase is for an additional shirt.
Port & Co Brand - 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label
Port & Co Brand
-7.8-ounce, 80/20 cotton/poly fleece
-Sewn with dyeable thread
-Individually hand dyed
-Self-fabric lined hood
-No drawcords
-Front pouch pocket
Port & Co Brand - 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label
Port & Co Brand
-7.8-ounce, 80/20 cotton/poly fleece
-Sewn with dyeable thread
-Individually hand dyed
-Self-fabric lined hood
-Front pouch pocket
Gildan Brand, 5.3-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label
Gildan Brand 6-ounce, 100% US cotton, ear-away label
Gildan Brand, 6-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label
Gildan Brand, 8-ounce. 50/50 cotton/polyester, Tear away label
Gildan Brand, 5.3-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label
Gildan Brand, 6-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label
Gildan Brand
6-ounce, 100% US cotton, tear away label
Gildan Brand
-8.4 oz 80% cotton, 20% polyester
-2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood with double-needle hem and topstitching on outside of hood seam
-3/8” flat drawcords
-Tear away label
-Dropped shoulder
$
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