Friends Of Emerson School

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Friends Of Emerson School

About this shop

Emerson School Spirit Wear 2025-2026

Youth T-shirt (Crystal Tie-Dye) item
Youth T-shirt (Crystal Tie-Dye)
$20

*Students will receive one free shirt. This purchase is for an additional shirt.


Port & Co Brand - 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label


Youth Hoodie (Tie-Dye) XL ONLY item
Youth Hoodie (Tie-Dye) XL ONLY
$30

Port & Co Brand

-7.8-ounce, 80/20 cotton/poly fleece

-Sewn with dyeable thread

-Individually hand dyed

-Self-fabric lined hood

-No drawcords

-Front pouch pocket

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Adult T-Shirt (Tie-Dye) item
Adult T-Shirt (Tie-Dye)
$25

Port & Co Brand - 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label

Adult Hoodie (Tie-Dye) item
Adult Hoodie (Tie-Dye)
$40

Port & Co Brand

-7.8-ounce, 80/20 cotton/poly fleece

-Sewn with dyeable thread

-Individually hand dyed

-Self-fabric lined hood

-Front pouch pocket

Youth T-Shirt (Indigo) item
Youth T-Shirt (Indigo)
$20

Gildan Brand, 5.3-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label

Adult T-Shirt (Indigo) item
Adult T-Shirt (Indigo)
$25

Gildan Brand 6-ounce, 100% US cotton, ear-away label

Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Indigo) item
Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Indigo)
$25

Gildan Brand, 6-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label

Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt (Indigo) item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt (Indigo)
$35

Gildan Brand, 8-ounce. 50/50 cotton/polyester, Tear away label

Youth T-Shirt (Orange) item
Youth T-Shirt (Orange)
$20

Gildan Brand, 5.3-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label

Adult T-Shirt (Orange) item
Adult T-Shirt (Orange)
$25

Gildan Brand, 6-ounce, 100% cotton, Tear-away label

Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Orange) item
Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Orange)
$25

Gildan Brand

6-ounce, 100% US cotton, tear away label

Adult Hoodie (Orange) item
Adult Hoodie (Orange)
$40

Gildan Brand

-8.4 oz 80% cotton, 20% polyester

-2-piece color matched jersey fabric lined hood with double-needle hem and topstitching on outside of hood seam

-3/8” flat drawcords

-Tear away label

-Dropped shoulder

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