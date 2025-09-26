Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church 's Shop

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Enjoy a large mason jar filled with our Noel Family Caramel Corn. This recipe has been passed down for generations. It is a great holiday gift and gift ready!
Spirits for the Fall Festivities!
Use this to purchase any items in the boutique that are being sold for $5
Use this to purchase any items in the boutique that are being sold for $10
Use this to purchase any items in the boutique that are being sold for $15
Use this to purchase any items in the boutique that are being sold for $20 and if it is more than $20 please add the rest as an additional donation when purchasing.
Use this to purchase any items in the bake sale that are being sold for $1 and if it is more than $1 please add the rest as an additional donation when purchasing.
Let Melissa make you some delicious banana bread- with or without walnuts, with or without chocolate chips- you decide!
Your choice! I can make vegetarian chili, hot potato casserole, orzo pasta salad, or potato salad
Add the difference in price as a additional donation to Emerson.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!