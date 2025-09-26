Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church

Offered by

Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church

About this shop

Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church 's Shop

Caramel Corn item
Caramel Corn
$15

Enjoy a large mason jar filled with our Noel Family Caramel Corn. This recipe has been passed down for generations. It is a great holiday gift and gift ready!

Beverage item
Beverage
$5

Spirits for the Fall Festivities!

Boutique Items $5 item
Boutique Items $5
$5

Use this to purchase any items in the boutique that are being sold for $5

Boutique Items $10 item
Boutique Items $10
$10

Use this to purchase any items in the boutique that are being sold for $10

Boutique Items $15 item
Boutique Items $15
$15

Use this to purchase any items in the boutique that are being sold for $15

Boutique Items $20 and up item
Boutique Items $20 and up
$20

Use this to purchase any items in the boutique that are being sold for $20 and if it is more than $20 please add the rest as an additional donation when purchasing.

Bake Sale $1 and up item
Bake Sale $1 and up
$1

Use this to purchase any items in the bake sale that are being sold for $1 and if it is more than $1 please add the rest as an additional donation when purchasing.

Melissa's Banana Bread item
Melissa's Banana Bread
$10

Let Melissa make you some delicious banana bread- with or without walnuts, with or without chocolate chips- you decide!

Let Melissa Cook for You! item
Let Melissa Cook for You!
$15

Your choice! I can make vegetarian chili, hot potato casserole, orzo pasta salad, or potato salad

Live Auction Items item
Live Auction Items
$10

Add the difference in price as a additional donation to Emerson.

Add a donation for Emerson Unitarian Universalist Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!