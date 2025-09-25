Harvest Festival Admission Ticket

Thanks for planning to attend the Emerson Harvest Festival. We look forward to seeing you there and this payment is your entry donation. This is for those coming in-person to the sanctuary enjoying the delicious appetizers, a delicious meal, desserts and you will be entered into a raffle for door prizes. Adult spirits will be available for purchase. Online participants do not need to sign up here. Just join on Zoom1 and follow the links and QR codes that will be in the chat and emailed to you!