Silent Auction -Emerson Fall Festival

Rev. Chloë will deliver two dozen muffins to your house on the day of your choosing. Her muffins tend to be moist but not too sweet! Some recent favorites included a blueberry banana bran muffin and a 10 grain apple muffin. The muffins do contain dairy and gluten.
Hone your skills with four 30-minute lessons with our choir director, Eloise Porter. Piano lessons for beginning to intermediate students. Location: Emerson or Eloise's home in Woodland Hills. (may be exchanged for voice lessons)
Hone your skills with four 30-minute lessons with our choir director, Eloise Porter. Voice lessons for all abilities. Location: Emerson or Eloise's home in Woodland Hills. (may be exchanged for piano lessons for beginning to intermediate students)
Susan Siskin is offering DIY baths for your pooch at D.I.Y. Pet Self Wash in Reseda. It includes all necessary supplies and experienced staff to help and answer questions. Beautiful facility!
Aimee Noel's sister-in-law, Holland, has her own small, local, black woman owned business, rebuilding after the Eaton Fire. She is baking her family favorites and Aimee can deliver to you at a mutually-agreed upon date and location. You can choose from sweet cinnamon, regular delish loaf or even a vegan loaf option.
Susan Siskin is offering a three hour session to help you tackle a cleaning, organizing, or decluttering project of your choice. "Tidying is my passion; though I am not an expert I do ENJOY helping you reclaim your space. There is a deep sense of calm that can happen when you make space work more beautifully and efficiently."
Date Night? Dinner with a friend? Enjoy a delicious meal at The Cheesecake Factory. $100 value on 2 $50 dollar gift cards. Can be a gift as well! Coordinate with Aimee Noel.
Christi Kelly will provide basic tech support for electronic devices (e.g. computers, phones, etc.) Date to be coordinated with Christi.
Let Melissa Marote put your hair in pin curls to do a vintage look.
Homemade bread loaf by Daniel LaVenture and Habeeb Rasheed — choice of pumpkin or orange-cranberry bread; served in a designer loaf pan; perfect for holiday gatherings
Fresh Homemade KEY LIME PIE by Jim Wallis, made by an actual 5th generation native Floridian (I have Key Lime juice in my veins). made to order with fresh Key Limes from a friend's tree. Can make it for a holiday, birthday or any day you are craving KEY LIME PIE! (Gluten Free crust available).
Fork and Spoon Serving Pieces, William Rogers, C. 1910-1912, Craftsman Style Nickle Plated. Vintage Rogers Nickel Silver Floral Design Serving Spoon and Meat Fork.
Set of six Green, Red and Gold floral wooden hand-painted coasters
A set of three ceramic serving jars. Perfect for sauces, chutneys, pickles, olives, nuts, or other food you may serve at a dinner or party.
The crab legs are to die for. The shrimp Monty is a must try. The Steaks are prime cuts. Good wine list, Champagne, full bar. The family has always prepared the highest quality foods.
Welcome to Grandi Italiani, located at 21730 Sherman Way in Canoga Park. Grandi is the sister restaurant of the very popular Andre’s Italian Restaurant.
