Sales closed

Silent Auction -Emerson Fall Festival

Pick-up location

7304 Jordan Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91303, USA

Muffins by Rev. Chloë item
Muffins by Rev. Chloë
$20

Starting bid

Rev. Chloë will deliver two dozen muffins to your house on the day of your choosing. Her muffins tend to be moist but not too sweet! Some recent favorites included a blueberry banana bran muffin and a 10 grain apple muffin. The muffins do contain dairy and gluten.

Piano Lessons with Eloise item
Piano Lessons with Eloise
$100

Starting bid

Hone your skills with four 30-minute lessons with our choir director, Eloise Porter. Piano lessons for beginning to intermediate students. Location: Emerson or Eloise's home in Woodland Hills. (may be exchanged for voice lessons)

Voice Lessons with Eloise item
Voice Lessons with Eloise
$100

Starting bid

Hone your skills with four 30-minute lessons with our choir director, Eloise Porter. Voice lessons for all abilities. Location: Emerson or Eloise's home in Woodland Hills. (may be exchanged for piano lessons for beginning to intermediate students)

Bathing Fido #1 item
Bathing Fido #1
$27

Starting bid

Susan Siskin is offering DIY baths for your pooch at D.I.Y. Pet Self Wash in Reseda. It includes all necessary supplies and experienced staff to help and answer questions. Beautiful facility!

Bathing Fido #2 item
Bathing Fido #2
$27

Starting bid

Susan Siskin is offering a DIY bath for your pooch at D.I.Y. Pet Self Wash in Reseda. It includes all necessary supplies and experienced staff to help and answer questions. Beautiful facility!

Bathing Fido #3 item
Bathing Fido #3
$27

Starting bid

Susan Siskin is offering DIY a bath for your pooch at D.I.Y. Pet Self Wash in Reseda. It includes all necessary supplies and experienced staff to help and answer questions. Beautiful facility!

Mama's Girl Kitchen Party Size Monkey Bread Ring item
Mama's Girl Kitchen Party Size Monkey Bread Ring
$20

Starting bid

Aimee Noel's sister-in-law, Holland, has her own small, local, black woman owned business, rebuilding after the Eaton Fire. She is baking her family favorites and Aimee can deliver to you at a mutually-agreed upon date and location. You can choose from sweet cinnamon, regular delish loaf or even a vegan loaf option.

Let's Clear the Clutter! item
Let's Clear the Clutter!
$75

Starting bid

Susan Siskin is offering a three hour session to help you tackle a cleaning, organizing, or decluttering project of your choice. "Tidying is my passion; though I am not an expert I do ENJOY helping you reclaim your space. There is a deep sense of calm that can happen when you make space work more beautifully and efficiently."

The Cheesecake Factory Giftcards item
The Cheesecake Factory Giftcards
$80

Starting bid

Date Night? Dinner with a friend? Enjoy a delicious meal at The Cheesecake Factory. $100 value on 2 $50 dollar gift cards. Can be a gift as well! Coordinate with Aimee Noel.

Tech Support #1 item
Tech Support #1
$30

Starting bid

Christi Kelly will provide basic tech support for electronic devices (e.g. computers, phones, etc.) Date to be coordinated with Christi.

Tech Support #2 item
Tech Support #2
$30

Starting bid

Christi Kelly will provide basic tech support for electronic devices (e.g. computers, phones, etc.) Date to be coordinated with Christi.

Tech Support #3 item
Tech Support #3
$30

Starting bid

Christi Kelly will provide basic tech support for electronic devices (e.g. computers, phones, etc.) Date to be coordinated with Christi.

Pin Curls #1 item
Pin Curls #1
$10

Starting bid

Let Melissa Marote put your hair in pin curls to do a vintage look.

Pin Curls #2 item
Pin Curls #2
$10

Starting bid

Let Melissa Marote put your hair in pin curls to do a vintage look.

Homemade Designer Bread Loaf #1 item
Homemade Designer Bread Loaf #1
$15

Starting bid

Homemade bread loaf by Daniel LaVenture and Habeeb Rasheed — choice of pumpkin or orange-cranberry bread; served in a designer loaf pan; perfect for holiday gatherings

Homemade Designer Bread Loaf #2 item
Homemade Designer Bread Loaf #2
$15

Starting bid

Homemade bread loaf by Daniel LaVenture and Habeeb Rasheed — choice of pumpkin or orange-cranberry bread; served in a designer loaf pan; perfect for holiday gatherings

Made to Order Key Lime Pie #1 item
Made to Order Key Lime Pie #1
$25

Starting bid

Fresh Homemade KEY LIME PIE by Jim Wallis, made by an actual 5th generation native Floridian (I have Key Lime juice in my veins). made to order with fresh Key Limes from a friend's tree. Can make it for a holiday, birthday or any day you are craving KEY LIME PIE! (Gluten Free crust available).

Made to Order Key Lime Pie #2 item
Made to Order Key Lime Pie #2
$25

Starting bid

Fresh Homemade KEY LIME PIE, made by an actual 5th generation native Floridian (I have Key Lime juice in my veins). made to order with fresh Key Limes from a friend's tree. Can make it for a holiday, birthday or any day you are craving KEY LIME PIE! (Gluten Free crust available).

William Rogers, C. 1910-1912, Craftsman Style Nickle Plated item
William Rogers, C. 1910-1912, Craftsman Style Nickle Plated
$25

Starting bid

Fork and Spoon Serving Pieces, William Rogers, C. 1910-1912, Craftsman Style Nickle Plated. Vintage Rogers Nickel Silver Floral Design Serving Spoon and Meat Fork.

Hand-painted Coasters from India item
Hand-painted Coasters from India
$15

Starting bid

Set of six Green, Red and Gold floral wooden hand-painted coasters

Indian Ceramic Serving Jars item
Indian Ceramic Serving Jars
$15

Starting bid

A set of three ceramic serving jars. Perfect for sauces, chutneys, pickles, olives, nuts, or other food you may serve at a dinner or party.

Monty's $100 Giftcard item
Monty's $100 Giftcard
$80

Starting bid

Where Excellence Meets Flavor - Monty's Prime Steaks Seafood

The crab legs are to die for. The shrimp Monty is a must try. The Steaks are prime cuts. Good wine list, Champagne, full bar. The family has always prepared the highest quality foods.

Grandi Italian Restaurant Two $25 Giftcards item
Grandi Italian Restaurant Two $25 Giftcards
$40

Starting bid

Best Italian food in Canoga Park

Welcome to Grandi Italiani, located at 21730 Sherman Way in Canoga Park. Grandi is the sister restaurant of the very popular Andre’s Italian Restaurant.

