Edmond Memorial Band Boosters

Offered by

Edmond Memorial Band Boosters

About this shop

EMHS Band Camp Kona Ice Passes 2026

Klassic Pass (12 oz) item
Klassic Pass (12 oz)
$25

Klassic Pass (12 oz)- $25 for 6 shaved ices (7/20, 7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31)


Punch card passes will be distributed to students on Monday, July 20th after band camp dismissal.

0
Color Change Pass (18 oz) item
Color Change Pass (18 oz)
$30

Color Change Pass (18 oz)- $30 for 6 shaved ices (7/20, 7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31)

***If you purchase the color changing cup, you must bring it back each time for a refill. If you lose or forget your cup, you will get the 12 oz size instead.***


Punch card passes will be distributed to students on Monday, July 28th after band camp dismissal.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!