EMHS Band Camp Kona Ice Passes 2026

Color Change Pass (18 oz)- $30 for 6 shaved ices (7/20, 7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31)

***If you purchase the color changing cup, you must bring it back each time for a refill. If you lose or forget your cup, you will get the 12 oz size instead.***





Punch card passes will be distributed to students on Monday, July 28th after band camp dismissal.