Edmond Memorial Band Boosters

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Edmond Memorial Band Boosters

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EMHS Band Egg My Yard Fundraiser

30 Eggs item
30 Eggs
$25

Our band members will “egg” your front yard with 30 pre-filled candy eggs the night before Easter, ready for your kids to discover on Easter morning. Skip the late-night hiding and wake up to a front yard full of fun — all while supporting our talented student musicians!


50 item
50
$45

Our band members will “egg” your front yard with 50 pre-filled candy eggs the night before Easter, ready for your kids to discover on Easter morning. Skip the late-night hiding and wake up to a front yard full of fun — all while supporting our talented student musicians!


75 Eggs item
75 Eggs
$60

Our band members will “egg” your front yard with 75 pre-filled candy eggs the night before Easter, ready for your kids to discover on Easter morning. Skip the late-night hiding and wake up to a front yard full of fun — all while supporting our talented student musicians!


100 Eggs item
100 Eggs
$80

Our band members will “egg” your front yard with 100 pre-filled candy eggs the night before Easter, ready for your kids to discover on Easter morning. Skip the late-night hiding and wake up to a front yard full of fun — all while supporting our talented student musicians!


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