EMHS Band Egg My Yard Fundraiser

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Our band members will “egg” your front yard with 30 pre-filled candy eggs the night before Easter, ready for your kids to discover on Easter morning. Skip the late-night hiding and wake up to a front yard full of fun — all while supporting our talented student musicians!
Our band members will “egg” your front yard with 50 pre-filled candy eggs the night before Easter, ready for your kids to discover on Easter morning. Skip the late-night hiding and wake up to a front yard full of fun — all while supporting our talented student musicians!
Our band members will “egg” your front yard with 75 pre-filled candy eggs the night before Easter, ready for your kids to discover on Easter morning. Skip the late-night hiding and wake up to a front yard full of fun — all while supporting our talented student musicians!
Our band members will “egg” your front yard with 100 pre-filled candy eggs the night before Easter, ready for your kids to discover on Easter morning. Skip the late-night hiding and wake up to a front yard full of fun — all while supporting our talented student musicians!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!