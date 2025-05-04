Hosted by

EmiArteFlamenco Academy's Silent Auction

Original 31 x 31 inch Untitled Watercolor Painting on Canvas item
$125

Original watercolor painting on canvas; donated by Judith and Arthur Reeder. Appraised at $250.

20 x 16 Inch Original Aspen Painting on Stretched Canvas item
$40

20 x 16 inch original painting on canvas, painted by Teresa Arias, donated by adult flamenco student Jordan Moya (valued at $80).

45 Minute Hair Salon Service item
$60

45 Minute Hair Salon Service, valued at $112.50 (can be applied towards longer service). Pilar Nieto at Desert Coral Salon offers color services using COLOR.ME by KEVIN.MURPHY, hand-tied extensions (including natural beaded rows, Invisible Bead, and SKW), as well as cut/styling services.

Custom Dress by Hope Vigil item
$300

Handmade, custom dress designed just for you! Value of item is $600.00. Hope Vigil is a seamstress, bead artist, graphic designer, and professional tinkerer from Dulce, NM. Her daughter is a member of the Flamenco Youth de Santa Fe.The photo is an example of her work, the dress will be made to your specifications.

Gift Certificate for Full Lash Set by Addie's Lashes item
$50

Gift Certificate for Full Lash Set by Addie's Lashes ($100.00 value).

Gift Certificate for Nambe item
$50

Nambe Gift Certificate donated by Terry Davis ($100.00 value).

Girl's Size 6 Flamenco Dress from Spain item
$25

Size 6 Flamenco Dress from Spain, valued at $50, donated by Adriana Molina, whose daughter is in the K2/K3 level flamenco classes.

Handmade crocheted shawl with pockets item
Handmade crocheted shawl with pockets
$30

Handmade crocheted shawl with pockets made by Teresa Arias and donated by adult flamenco student Jordan Moya (valued at $60.00).

Introductory Voice/Guitar/Piano Lesson- 30 minutes item
$20

Your choice of 30 minute introductory voice, piano, or guitar lesson by local singer/songwriter and Berklee College of Music alum Zoe Evans ($40.00 value).

Zia Earrings and Zia Hug item
Zia Earrings and Zia Hug
$10

Zia Earrings and Zia Hug from Zia Earring Creations by Jess (valued at $20.00).

Overland Sheepskin Co. Sheepskin Pelt item
Overland Sheepskin Co. Sheepskin Pelt
$50

Sheepskin pelt from Overland Sheepskin Co. Donated by Marlena, mother of K1 flamenco student, Aivah. Valued at $99.00.

Custom Original Canvas Art by Mari Mathieu item
$250

Custom original acrylic paint 24 x 24" art piece on stretched canvas-- any subject, place, or sky. Donated by artist Mari Mathieu via adult flamenco student Jordan Moya. Valued at $500.00.

"A Place to Be Free" - Watercolor on Paper with Mat Board item
$40

Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch with mat board (4.5 x 3 inch image) watercolor painting is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams Collection." From her website: "Small landscapes as a way to welcome you at anytime into dream space. Keep them close in your sacred space, studio, workroom, desk, or bedside." Valued at $108.00.

"A Place for Connection" -Watercolor on Paper with Mat Board item
$40

Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting with mat board (4.5 x 3 inch image) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams Collection." From her website: "Small landscapes as a way to welcome you at anytime into dream space. Keep them close in your sacred space, studio, workroom, desk, or bedside." Valued at $108.00.

"A Place for Joy"- Watercolor on Paper with Mat Board item
$40

Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting with mat board (4.5 x 3 inch image) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams Collection." From her website: "Small landscapes as a way to welcome you at anytime into dream space. Keep them close in your sacred space, studio, workroom, desk, or bedside." Valued at $108.00.

"Silver Moon" - Watercolor on paper, 5 x 7 inches item
$10

Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting (no mat board) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams: Surprise Collection." Valued at $20.00.

"Ancestor Sky" - Watercolor on Paper, 5 x 7 inches item
$10

Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting (no mat board) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams: Surprise Collection." Valued at $20.00.

"Sky Sand" - Watercolor on Paper, 5 x 7 inches item
$10

Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting (no mat board) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams: Surprise Collection." Valued at $20.00.

(2) Adult Beginning Ballet or Jazz/Commercial Classes item
$10

(2) Adult Beginning Ballet or Adult Jazz/Commercial Dance Fusion classes (valued at $24.00), donated by owner of Cadenza Ballet, Leigh Grant. From the Cadenza website: "Our mission is to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality ballet training in a supportive, inclusive, and judgment free space. We are committed to the development of our students, both as a person and a dancer. We build technique, artistry, confidence, and joy in learning ballet!"

Earrings and Brooch Set- Copper, Sterling Silver, Turquoise item
$135

Earrings and brooch set- copper, sterling silver, and turquoise baskets.
Donated by the gift shop in the National Scouting Museum located at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, NM. $270.00 value.

Tourmaline, Lapis Lazuli, and Hematite Rosary item
$30

Tourmaline, Lapis Lazuli, and Hematite rosary, handmade by Megan Bonifer of Santa Fe, NM. $60.00 value.

