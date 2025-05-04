EmiArteFlamenco Academy's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Original watercolor painting on canvas; donated by Judith and Arthur Reeder. Appraised at $250.
Starting bid
20 x 16 inch original painting on canvas, painted by Teresa Arias, donated by adult flamenco student Jordan Moya (valued at $80).
Starting bid
45 Minute Hair Salon Service, valued at $112.50 (can be applied towards longer service). Pilar Nieto at Desert Coral Salon offers color services using COLOR.ME by KEVIN.MURPHY, hand-tied extensions (including natural beaded rows, Invisible Bead, and SKW), as well as cut/styling services.
Starting bid
Handmade, custom dress designed just for you! Value of item is $600.00. Hope Vigil is a seamstress, bead artist, graphic designer, and professional tinkerer from Dulce, NM. Her daughter is a member of the Flamenco Youth de Santa Fe.The photo is an example of her work, the dress will be made to your specifications.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Full Lash Set by Addie's Lashes ($100.00 value).
Starting bid
Nambe Gift Certificate donated by Terry Davis ($100.00 value).
Starting bid
Size 6 Flamenco Dress from Spain, valued at $50, donated by Adriana Molina, whose daughter is in the K2/K3 level flamenco classes.
Starting bid
Handmade crocheted shawl with pockets made by Teresa Arias and donated by adult flamenco student Jordan Moya (valued at $60.00).
Starting bid
Your choice of 30 minute introductory voice, piano, or guitar lesson by local singer/songwriter and Berklee College of Music alum Zoe Evans ($40.00 value).
Starting bid
Zia Earrings and Zia Hug from Zia Earring Creations by Jess (valued at $20.00).
Starting bid
Sheepskin pelt from Overland Sheepskin Co. Donated by Marlena, mother of K1 flamenco student, Aivah. Valued at $99.00.
Starting bid
Custom original acrylic paint 24 x 24" art piece on stretched canvas-- any subject, place, or sky. Donated by artist Mari Mathieu via adult flamenco student Jordan Moya. Valued at $500.00.
Starting bid
Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch with mat board (4.5 x 3 inch image) watercolor painting is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams Collection." From her website: "Small landscapes as a way to welcome you at anytime into dream space. Keep them close in your sacred space, studio, workroom, desk, or bedside." Valued at $108.00.
Starting bid
Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting with mat board (4.5 x 3 inch image) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams Collection." From her website: "Small landscapes as a way to welcome you at anytime into dream space. Keep them close in your sacred space, studio, workroom, desk, or bedside." Valued at $108.00.
Starting bid
Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting with mat board (4.5 x 3 inch image) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams Collection." From her website: "Small landscapes as a way to welcome you at anytime into dream space. Keep them close in your sacred space, studio, workroom, desk, or bedside." Valued at $108.00.
Starting bid
Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting (no mat board) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams: Surprise Collection." Valued at $20.00.
Starting bid
Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting (no mat board) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams: Surprise Collection." Valued at $20.00.
Starting bid
Painted by adult flamenco student Dr. Chanti Tacoronte-Perez, this 5 x 7 inch watercolor painting (no mat board) is part of her "Landscapes for Daydreams: Surprise Collection." Valued at $20.00.
Starting bid
(2) Adult Beginning Ballet or Adult Jazz/Commercial Dance Fusion classes (valued at $24.00), donated by owner of Cadenza Ballet, Leigh Grant. From the Cadenza website: "Our mission is to provide accessible, affordable, high-quality ballet training in a supportive, inclusive, and judgment free space. We are committed to the development of our students, both as a person and a dancer. We build technique, artistry, confidence, and joy in learning ballet!"
Starting bid
Earrings and brooch set- copper, sterling silver, and turquoise baskets.
Donated by the gift shop in the National Scouting Museum located at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, NM. $270.00 value.
Starting bid
Tourmaline, Lapis Lazuli, and Hematite rosary, handmade by Megan Bonifer of Santa Fe, NM. $60.00 value.
