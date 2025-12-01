Emiarteflamenco Academy's Silent Auction

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The mariposa earrings are feminine but small scale, making them perfect for daily wear or special occasions. Part of the larger divinity collection which honors traditional Hispanic designs, re-imagined in new ways. The pieces are meant to adorn each goddess as they embrace their true divinity.
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Experience the passion, rhythm, and artistry of La Emi Flamenco this winter! This package includes 2 tickets to a performance of your choice between December 26–30, 2025. Perfect for flamenco lovers or anyone looking for a memorable night of music, dance, and culture in Santa Fe.
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Add a touch of timeless Southwestern style to your collection with these oval drop earrings featuring bright turquoise cabochons set in intricately stamped silver. Each earring showcases detailed hand-stamped motifs around a radiant center stone, giving them a vintage, artisan-made vibe that’s perfect for everyday wear or dressing up a special outfit.
A beautiful gift for lovers of native-inspired jewelry, collectors, or anyone who appreciates handcrafted accents.
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This stunning Peruvian Connection sweater features the brand’s signature blend of elevated craftsmanship and timeless style. Made with high-quality natural fibers and intricate detailing, it offers exceptional softness, warmth, and elegance.
Perfect for dressing up or staying cozy in chic comfort, this sweater is a versatile piece that transitions effortlessly from day to night. A beautiful addition to any wardrobe and a wonderful opportunity to own a Peruvian Connection garment.
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Elevate your jewelry collection with this stunning matching necklace and earring set, crafted by the talented Carol Branch. Each piece showcases elegant design, exceptional craftsmanship, and timeless style, making it perfect for special occasions or adding a touch of sophistication to everyday wear.
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Unlock the insights of the stars with a personalized 60-minute astrology session with Danielle Polgar, M.A. This reading combines a natal chart analysis—revealing your unique strengths, challenges, and life patterns—with a current transit overview, helping you understand upcoming opportunities and influences.
Perfect for anyone curious about self-discovery, guidance, or gaining clarity on life decisions. Danielle’s readings are thoughtful, insightful, and tailored just for you.
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This exquisite set, featuring a matching pair of basket earrings and a brooch, is crafted from copper, sterling silver, and turquoise. A unique piece of Native American-inspired design, it comes from the National Scouting Museum located at Philmont Ranch. Perfect for collectors or anyone who appreciates distinctive, artisanal jewelry.
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This vibrant children’s flamenco dress is a beautiful blend of bold red fabric, black polka dots, layered ruffles, and a striking red fringe neckline. Designed for movement, flair, and fun, it captures the lively spirit of traditional flamenco style.
Perfect for young dancers, performances, cultural events, or as a cherished keepsake, this size 5/6T flamenco dress brings joy, color, and authenticity to any occasion.
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This limited-edition Lainey Wilson women’s barn jacket is a stylish blend of Western charm and cozy comfort. Featuring a soft faux shearling lining, classic barn-style silhouette, and signature detailing inspired by Lainey’s iconic look, this piece is perfect for fans and fashion lovers alike.
Size Medium and gently used, it’s in excellent condition with plenty of life left. Ideal for everyday wear, concerts, chilly evenings, or anyone wanting to add a little country glam to their wardrobe.
A unique find—and a must-have—for any Lainey Wilson fan!
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Restore balance in your body, mind, and spirit with a transformative realignment session from The Healing Garage. Dr. Randall—a medical intuitive and chiropractor—helps clients release old energetic patterns, reset the nervous system, and reconnect fully with their bodies.
This session is designed to support deep healing, grounding, and alignment so you can live in greater harmony with life. A powerful gift for yourself or someone seeking renewal, clarity, or energetic reset.
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Experience the perfect blend of art and coffee! This $100 gift card can be used at Momo Gallery & Coffee Shop, a local Santa Fe favorite. Enjoy unique artwork, stunning jewelry pieces, and delicious coffee or treats. Perfect for art lovers, coffee enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys supporting local culture and creativity.
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Enjoy a taste of Santa Fe’s local favorite, Tia Sophias! This gift certificate includes two meals and soft drinks, perfect for sharing a cozy meal with a friend or loved one. Savor authentic flavors, support local dining, and indulge in a delicious Santa Fe experience.
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Own a one-of-a-kind piece of art! This custom, original canvas painting by Mari Mathieu measures 24" x 24" on stretched canvas, ready to display and admire. A stunning addition to any home or office, this artwork combines creativity, color, and imagination, making it a truly unique treasure.
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Treat yourself to a little local love! This $50 gift card can be used at Henry for energizing drinks and wellness-boosting treats, or at The Fish Coffee Shop for specialty coffee, pastries, and cozy vibes. Perfect for anyone who loves supporting local spots while indulging in delicious, feel-good treats!
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