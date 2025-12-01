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Emiarteflamenco Academy

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Emiarteflamenco Academy's Silent Auction

Desert Goddess Jewelry mariposa earrings item
Desert Goddess Jewelry mariposa earrings
$20

Starting bid

The mariposa earrings are feminine but small scale, making them perfect for daily wear or special occasions.  Part of the larger divinity collection which honors traditional Hispanic designs, re-imagined in new ways. The pieces are meant to adorn each goddess as they embrace their true divinity. 

 

2 Tickets – La Emi Flamenco 2025 Winter Show item
2 Tickets – La Emi Flamenco 2025 Winter Show
$40

Starting bid

Experience the passion, rhythm, and artistry of La Emi Flamenco this winter! This package includes 2 tickets to a performance of your choice between December 26–30, 2025. Perfect for flamenco lovers or anyone looking for a memorable night of music, dance, and culture in Santa Fe.

Sterling Silver & Turquoise Oval Earrings item
Sterling Silver & Turquoise Oval Earrings
$40

Starting bid

Add a touch of timeless Southwestern style to your collection with these oval drop earrings featuring bright turquoise cabochons set in intricately stamped silver. Each earring showcases detailed hand-stamped motifs around a radiant center stone, giving them a vintage, artisan-made vibe that’s perfect for everyday wear or dressing up a special outfit.


A beautiful gift for lovers of native-inspired jewelry, collectors, or anyone who appreciates handcrafted accents.

Beautiful Peruvian Connection Sweater (Medium) item
Beautiful Peruvian Connection Sweater (Medium)
$45

Starting bid

This stunning Peruvian Connection sweater features the brand’s signature blend of elevated craftsmanship and timeless style. Made with high-quality natural fibers and intricate detailing, it offers exceptional softness, warmth, and elegance.


Perfect for dressing up or staying cozy in chic comfort, this sweater is a versatile piece that transitions effortlessly from day to night. A beautiful addition to any wardrobe and a wonderful opportunity to own a Peruvian Connection garment.

Beautiful Matching Necklace & Earring Set by Carol Branch item
Beautiful Matching Necklace & Earring Set by Carol Branch
$15

Starting bid

Elevate your jewelry collection with this stunning matching necklace and earring set, crafted by the talented Carol Branch. Each piece showcases elegant design, exceptional craftsmanship, and timeless style, making it perfect for special occasions or adding a touch of sophistication to everyday wear.

60-Minute Natal & Transit Astrology Reading with Danielle P. item
60-Minute Natal & Transit Astrology Reading with Danielle P.
$40

Starting bid

Unlock the insights of the stars with a personalized 60-minute astrology session with Danielle Polgar, M.A. This reading combines a natal chart analysis—revealing your unique strengths, challenges, and life patterns—with a current transit overview, helping you understand upcoming opportunities and influences.

Perfect for anyone curious about self-discovery, guidance, or gaining clarity on life decisions. Danielle’s readings are thoughtful, insightful, and tailored just for you.

Copper, Sterling Silver, and Turquoise Basket Earrings set item
Copper, Sterling Silver, and Turquoise Basket Earrings set
$40

Starting bid

This exquisite set, featuring a matching pair of basket earrings and a brooch, is crafted from copper, sterling silver, and turquoise. A unique piece of Native American-inspired design, it comes from the National Scouting Museum located at Philmont Ranch. Perfect for collectors or anyone who appreciates distinctive, artisanal jewelry.

Children’s Flamenco Dress – Size 5/6T item
Children’s Flamenco Dress – Size 5/6T
$20

Starting bid

This vibrant children’s flamenco dress is a beautiful blend of bold red fabric, black polka dots, layered ruffles, and a striking red fringe neckline. Designed for movement, flair, and fun, it captures the lively spirit of traditional flamenco style.


Perfect for young dancers, performances, cultural events, or as a cherished keepsake, this size 5/6T flamenco dress brings joy, color, and authenticity to any occasion.

Lainey Wilson Limited Edition Women’s Barn Jacket (M) item
Lainey Wilson Limited Edition Women’s Barn Jacket (M)
$20

Starting bid

This limited-edition Lainey Wilson women’s barn jacket is a stylish blend of Western charm and cozy comfort. Featuring a soft faux shearling lining, classic barn-style silhouette, and signature detailing inspired by Lainey’s iconic look, this piece is perfect for fans and fashion lovers alike.


Size Medium and gently used, it’s in excellent condition with plenty of life left. Ideal for everyday wear, concerts, chilly evenings, or anyone wanting to add a little country glam to their wardrobe.


A unique find—and a must-have—for any Lainey Wilson fan!

Realignment Session with Dr. Randall item
Realignment Session with Dr. Randall
$80

Starting bid

Restore balance in your body, mind, and spirit with a transformative realignment session from The Healing Garage. Dr. Randall—a medical intuitive and chiropractor—helps clients release old energetic patterns, reset the nervous system, and reconnect fully with their bodies.

This session is designed to support deep healing, grounding, and alignment so you can live in greater harmony with life. A powerful gift for yourself or someone seeking renewal, clarity, or energetic reset.

Momo Gallery & Coffee Shop – $100 Gift Card item
Momo Gallery & Coffee Shop – $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Experience the perfect blend of art and coffee! This $100 gift card can be used at Momo Gallery & Coffee Shop, a local Santa Fe favorite. Enjoy unique artwork, stunning jewelry pieces, and delicious coffee or treats. Perfect for art lovers, coffee enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys supporting local culture and creativity.

Tia Sophias – 2 Meals & Soft Drinks item
Tia Sophias – 2 Meals & Soft Drinks
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste of Santa Fe’s local favorite, Tia Sophias! This gift certificate includes two meals and soft drinks, perfect for sharing a cozy meal with a friend or loved one. Savor authentic flavors, support local dining, and indulge in a delicious Santa Fe experience.

Custom Original Canvas Art by Mari Mathieu – 24" x 24" item
Custom Original Canvas Art by Mari Mathieu – 24" x 24"
$100

Starting bid

Own a one-of-a-kind piece of art! This custom, original canvas painting by Mari Mathieu measures 24" x 24" on stretched canvas, ready to display and admire. A stunning addition to any home or office, this artwork combines creativity, color, and imagination, making it a truly unique treasure.

Henry & The Fish Coffee Shop Gift Card – $50.00 item
Henry & The Fish Coffee Shop Gift Card – $50.00
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little local love! This $50 gift card can be used at Henry for energizing drinks and wellness-boosting treats, or at The Fish Coffee Shop for specialty coffee, pastries, and cozy vibes. Perfect for anyone who loves supporting local spots while indulging in delicious, feel-good treats!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!