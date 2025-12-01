Emiarteflamenco Academy's Silent Auction

Add a touch of timeless Southwestern style to your collection with these oval drop earrings featuring bright turquoise cabochons set in intricately stamped silver. Each earring showcases detailed hand-stamped motifs around a radiant center stone, giving them a vintage, artisan-made vibe that’s perfect for everyday wear or dressing up a special outfit.





A beautiful gift for lovers of native-inspired jewelry, collectors, or anyone who appreciates handcrafted accents.