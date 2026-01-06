Emily & Kelsey's Texas Tour

Hosted by
About this event
All food and beverage industry members are invited to attend free of charge.
If you can give with non-corporate funds, please make a contribution to the TRA PAC, which helps elect candidates of both parties who will support our industry's growth. Learn more at www.txrestaurant.org/trapac.
If you want to support our advocacy efforts but need to pay with corporate funds, please make a contribution to our TRAction Fund. Learn more at www.txrestaurant.org/traction.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!