Emily & Kelsey's Texas Tour (Waco)

Hosted by
About this event
4225 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX 76710, USA
All food and beverage industry members are invited to attend free of charge.
If you can give with non-corporate funds, please consider a contribution to the TRA PAC, which helps elect candidates who will support our industry's growth. Learn more at www.txrestaurant.org/trapac.
If you want to support with corporate funds, please make a contribution to our TRAction Fund to help cover our advocacy expenses. Learn more at https://www.txrestaurant.org/tractionfund.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!