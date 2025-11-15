Dr. Wendell Hutchins

From Grief to Glory: Recapturing the Ark of Fire.





When hearts are shattered and hope is silent, most people settle for survival. But in Scripture, God never leaves His people in silence—He pulls them into glory.





Emmaus & Beyond 3.0 is a prophetic journey from heartbreak to holy fire. Drawing from the mystery of the Road to Emmaus, the return of the Ark under King David, and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the Day of Pentecost, Pastor Hutchins reveals how God restores presence, awakens worship, and turns ordinary believers into carriers of holy fire.





What you will discover in this book...

Why Jesus still walks with wounded disciples

How grief becomes the gateway to revelation

The danger of “cart Christianity” and casual faith

How David recovered the Ark—and how the Church must recover the Presence

What kills modern worship…and what ignites it

How Obed-Edom’s house became the first revival center

Why the Holy Ghost is the difference between churches that grow and churches that die

Why Pentecost was not a moment, but a mandate





This book was written for believers who are tired of empty religion.



