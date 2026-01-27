38-2050695

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38-2050695

About this event

Emmett Field Days

N Railroad St

Emmett, MI 48022, USA

General Admission-Early Bird
$20
Available until Jun 30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket includes one drink ticket and entry into door prize giveaway.


Please note: All ticket purchases are considered a donation to the Emmett Park Pavilion Project and are non-refundable.

Legacy Pavilion Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Sponsorship would cover the estimated full cost per one (1) pole replacement. Recognition plaque on Pavilion Pole-priority pole placement, name/logo on event signage, 10 complimentary drink tickets, and 5 complimentary event tickets.

Community Builder Sponsor
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsorship would cover the estimated cost of 1/2 pole replacement. Shared Recognition plaque on Pavilion Pole, name/logo on event signage, 6 complimentary drink tickets, and 2 complimentary event tickets.

Tradition Event Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Name on event signage and 2 complimentary tickets.

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