EMMY Mother & Daughter Tea

You’re Invited to a Beautiful Afternoon of Love, Legacy & Connection





Join us for our Mother & Daughter Tea, a heartfelt celebration honoring the special bond between mothers and daughters.





This elegant afternoon will be filled with meaningful moments, sweet treats, laughter, and lasting memories as we celebrate the legacy passed from one generation to the next.





Event Details:

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Time: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: The Cellar 2

7631 Harford Road

Baltimore, MD 21234





Dress Code: Floral & Pastel Colors Encouraged





Come dressed in your tea-time best and ready to celebrate the women who raise and the girls who rise!







