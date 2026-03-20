Empowering Minds Of Maryland Youth Inc

Hosted by

Empowering Minds Of Maryland Youth Inc

About this event

EMMY Mother & Daughter Tea

7631 Harford Rd

Baltimore, MD 21234, USA

General Admission
$55

 You’re Invited to a Beautiful Afternoon of Love, Legacy & Connection 


Join us for our Mother & Daughter Tea, a heartfelt celebration honoring the special bond between mothers and daughters. 


This elegant afternoon will be filled with meaningful moments, sweet treats, laughter, and lasting memories as we celebrate the legacy passed from one generation to the next.


 Event Details:

 Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

 Time: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

 Location: The Cellar 2

7631 Harford Road

Baltimore, MD 21234


 Dress Code: Floral & Pastel Colors Encouraged


 Come dressed in your tea-time best and ready to celebrate the women who raise and the girls who rise!



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!