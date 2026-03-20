EMMY Mother & Daughter Tea

About this event
You’re Invited to a Beautiful Afternoon of Love, Legacy & Connection
Join us for our Mother & Daughter Tea, a heartfelt celebration honoring the special bond between mothers and daughters.
This elegant afternoon will be filled with meaningful moments, sweet treats, laughter, and lasting memories as we celebrate the legacy passed from one generation to the next.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026
Time: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Location: The Cellar 2
7631 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21234
Dress Code: Floral & Pastel Colors Encouraged
Come dressed in your tea-time best and ready to celebrate the women who raise and the girls who rise!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!