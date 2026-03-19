EMMY Vibes & Bingo

EMMY Presents: Vibes & Bingo





Join us for an afternoon of fun, music, and prizes!





Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Noble Banquet Hall

1546 Country Ridge Lane





Tickets: $45.00





What to Expect:

• Exciting Bingo Games

• Amazing Prizes

• Great Music & Good Vibes

• Lite Fare Included

• BYOB





Gather your friends and come out for an unforgettable experience while supporting Empowering Minds of Maryland Youth (EMMY)



