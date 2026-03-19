EMMY Vibes & Bingo

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About this event
EMMY Presents: Vibes & Bingo
Join us for an afternoon of fun, music, and prizes!
Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Noble Banquet Hall
1546 Country Ridge Lane
Tickets: $45.00
What to Expect:
• Exciting Bingo Games
• Amazing Prizes
• Great Music & Good Vibes
• Lite Fare Included
• BYOB
Gather your friends and come out for an unforgettable experience while supporting Empowering Minds of Maryland Youth (EMMY)
$
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