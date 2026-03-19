Empowering Minds Of Maryland Youth Inc

Hosted by

Empowering Minds Of Maryland Youth Inc

About this event

EMMY Vibes & Bingo

1546 Country Ridge Ln

Essex, MD 21221, USA

General Admission
$45

 EMMY Presents: Vibes & Bingo 


Join us for an afternoon of fun, music, and prizes!


 Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

 Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

 Location: Noble Banquet Hall

1546 Country Ridge Lane


 Tickets: $45.00


 What to Expect:

• Exciting Bingo Games

• Amazing Prizes

• Great Music & Good Vibes

• Lite Fare Included

• BYOB


Gather your friends and come out for an unforgettable experience while supporting Empowering Minds of Maryland Youth (EMMY) 


Add a donation for Empowering Minds Of Maryland Youth Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!