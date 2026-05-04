Emonie’s Closet x Leighism Aromatherapy

Step into a calming, creative space where scent meets intention.

The Sniff & Sip Workshop by Leigh Canada of Leighism Aromatherapy is a guided, hands-on experience where participants explore the power of aromatherapy while enjoying a relaxed, social atmosphere.

Perfect for individuals, groups, and community gatherings, this workshop blends education, creativity, and self-care.

This is a cost per person workshop

🌸 What to Expect

Introduction to essential oils and their benefits

Guided scent exploration (“sniff” experience)

Create your own custom aromatherapy blend

Relaxed, social “sip” environment (tea or light refreshments)

A take-home product made by you

💙 Workshop Benefits

Encourages mindful self-care and relaxation

Supports emotional wellness and balance

Creates a unique bonding experience for groups and teams

Inspires creativity through scent blending

Provides practical tools for everyday stress support

💙 Perfect For: