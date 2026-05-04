Emonie’s Closet x Leighism Aromatherapy

Step into a calming, creative space where scent meets intention.
The Sniff & Sip Workshop by Leigh Canada of Leighism Aromatherapy is a guided, hands-on experience where participants explore the power of aromatherapy while enjoying a relaxed, social atmosphere.
Perfect for individuals, groups, and community gatherings, this workshop blends education, creativity, and self-care.
This is a cost per person workshop
🌸 What to Expect
- Introduction to essential oils and their benefits
- Guided scent exploration (“sniff” experience)
- Create your own custom aromatherapy blend
- Relaxed, social “sip” environment (tea or light refreshments)
- A take-home product made by you
💙 Workshop Benefits
- Encourages mindful self-care and relaxation
- Supports emotional wellness and balance
- Creates a unique bonding experience for groups and teams
- Inspires creativity through scent blending
- Provides practical tools for everyday stress support
💙 Perfect For:
- Girls’ nights & self-care gatherings
- Community wellness events
- Corporate/team-building experiences
- Youth empowerment workshops
- Private celebrations
Step into a calming, creative space where scent meets intention.
The Sniff & Sip Workshop by Leigh Canada of Leighism Aromatherapy is a guided, hands-on experience where participants explore the power of aromatherapy while enjoying a relaxed, social atmosphere.
Perfect for individuals, groups, and community gatherings, this workshop blends education, creativity, and self-care.
This is a cost per person workshop
🌸 What to Expect
- Introduction to essential oils and their benefits
- Guided scent exploration (“sniff” experience)
- Create your own custom aromatherapy blend
- Relaxed, social “sip” environment (tea or light refreshments)
- A take-home product made by you
💙 Workshop Benefits
- Encourages mindful self-care and relaxation
- Supports emotional wellness and balance
- Creates a unique bonding experience for groups and teams
- Inspires creativity through scent blending
- Provides practical tools for everyday stress support
💙 Perfect For:
- Girls’ nights & self-care gatherings
- Community wellness events
- Corporate/team-building experiences
- Youth empowerment workshops
- Private celebrations