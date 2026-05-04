Emonie's Closet

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Emonie's Closet

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Emonie’s Closet x Leighism Aromatherapy

Emonie’s Harmony Body Oil item
Emonie’s Harmony Body Oil
$15

3.4 oz

A soft, nurturing blend designed to restore balance, calm the mind, and support emotional well-being.

Scent Profile: Floral, slightly sweet, calming

Ingredients:

  • Fractionated Coconut Oil (carrier)
  • Jojoba Oil
  • Lavender Essential Oil
  • Hibiscus Infusion/Essence
  • Vitamin E Oil

Benefits:

  • Promotes relaxation and emotional balance
  • Nourishes and hydrates skin
  • Supports self-care rituals
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Emonie’s Harmony Herbal Tea
$15

A soothing herbal blend crafted to bring calm, clarity, and gentle restoration to your day.

Flavor Profile: Light floral, slightly tart, smooth finish

Ingredients:

Hibiscus

Lavender


Benefit

  • Promotes calm and relaxation through soothing lavender
  • Supports emotional balance and stress relief
  • Provides gentle antioxidant support from hibiscus
  • Encourages restful moments and mindful self-care rituals

💙 Sip with intention. Give with purpose.

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Emonie’s Harmony Bath Salt item
Emonie’s Harmony Bath Salt
$15

A grounding mineral soak designed to release tension and reconnect you to a sense of calm.

Scent Profile: Soft floral + calming herbal

Ingredients:

  • Epsom Salt
  • Himalayan Pink Salt
  • Lavender Essential Oil
  • Rose Petals

Benefits:

  • Relieves muscle tension
  • Promotes relaxation
  • Enhances self-care rituals

💙 Soak, restore, and support a greater mission.

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Sniff & Sip Aromatherapy Workshop Experience
$24

Step into a calming, creative space where scent meets intention.

The Sniff & Sip Workshop by Leigh Canada of Leighism Aromatherapy is a guided, hands-on experience where participants explore the power of aromatherapy while enjoying a relaxed, social atmosphere.

Perfect for individuals, groups, and community gatherings, this workshop blends education, creativity, and self-care.

This is a cost per person workshop

🌸 What to Expect

  • Introduction to essential oils and their benefits
  • Guided scent exploration (“sniff” experience)
  • Create your own custom aromatherapy blend
  • Relaxed, social “sip” environment (tea or light refreshments)
  • A take-home product made by you

💙 Workshop Benefits

  • Encourages mindful self-care and relaxation
  • Supports emotional wellness and balance
  • Creates a unique bonding experience for groups and teams
  • Inspires creativity through scent blending
  • Provides practical tools for everyday stress support

💙 Perfect For:

  • Girls’ nights & self-care gatherings
  • Community wellness events
  • Corporate/team-building experiences
  • Youth empowerment workshops
  • Private celebrations
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