Empathy in the Vines

Vendor Booth Guidelines – Inclusive Christmas Celebration at the Vineyard

Thank you for your interest in being part of our upcoming holiday celebration! This inclusive event is designed to bring joy and support to neurodivergent, disabled individuals, and their families — all free of charge to the families we serve. Your partnership as a vendor or sponsor helps make this meaningful event possible.

Booth Requirements

Be a Resource Vendor that provides support to neurodivergent, disabled individuals, and their families

Set-Up Time

Vendors may begin setting up as early as 10 : 00 AM

All booths must be fully set up at least 30 minutes before the event begins .

Please plan ahead to allow enough time for unloading, set-up, and preparation.

Application Approval & Payment Details

All applications will be reviewed by the Empathy for Autism California Board of Directors .

Approved vendors will receive a confirmation email .

Booth Specifications

Each vendor will be provided with a 10’ x 10’ booth space .

We encourage you to get creative and decorate your booth to reflect the Christmas spirit.

Important:

No booth supplies will be provided. Vendors must bring their own tables, chairs, canopy, signage, and marketing materials.

Complimentary swag or giveaways are encouraged to engage families and enhance the experience.

Please bring weights for your canopy to ensure safety outdoors.

Cancellation / No-Show Policy

If the resource vendor cannot attend please notify Karla Chinen via email as soon as possible to allow another vendor to come.

Why Your Support Matters

This event is offered free to families thanks to the generosity of sponsors and community partners like you. Your participation helps us create a welcoming, sensory-friendly environment where neurodivergent children and their families can celebrate the holidays with joy, inclusion, and support.

Questions?

Contact us at [email protected] for any additional details or assistance.