Emperor's New Clothes Memories

We have ordered t-shirts for the young people in the production who we knew were participating at the time we placed the order a couple of weeks ago. This includes all of the performers and most of the tech crew. We give shirts to the tech crew as gifts at our cast party. We hope that families of performers will pay for the shirt their child receives. If such payment is a hardship for your family, we don't want to put economic pressure on you. That's why we ordered your child a t-shirt regardless of whether your family can pay for it or not. So, the child won't feel left out. But if you can afford it, please help ATFC continue this sweet tradition by covering the cost of your child's shirt. Thanks!