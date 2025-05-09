Unlocking The Secrets of The Hidden Workforce: A Job Readiness Seminar with Employment Attainment and Retainment Strategies for People with Disabilities and their Families

420 W Albany St

Broken Arrow, OK 74012, USA

General Admission
$15
•Book with Job Guide (specific for people with different abilities) •Notepad and pen •A workshop with Expert Job Consultant and award winning author, Lisa Toth
VIP Admission
$20
•Book with Job Guide (specific for people with different abilities) •Notepad and pen •A workshop with Expert Job Consultant and award winning author, Lisa Toth •Time with Lisa before or after Seminar (5:30-6:00)(7:30-8:00)
