Unlocking The Secrets of The Hidden Workforce: A Job Readiness Seminar with Employment Attainment and Retainment Strategies for People with Disabilities and their Families

•Book with Job Guide (specific for people with different abilities) •Notepad and pen •A workshop with Expert Job Consultant and award winning author, Lisa Toth •Time with Lisa before or after Seminar (5:30-6:00)(7:30-8:00)

•Book with Job Guide (specific for people with different abilities) •Notepad and pen •A workshop with Expert Job Consultant and award winning author, Lisa Toth •Time with Lisa before or after Seminar (5:30-6:00)(7:30-8:00)

seeMoreDetailsMobile