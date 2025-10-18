Empower Lives with Purpose, Inc.'s Silent Auction

📱 Win an iPhone 17! 🎀





Support a great cause and enter for a chance to win a brand-new iPhone 17!





✨ How to Enter:

1. Donate $50 to support the Breast Cancer Awareness cause.

2. Follow @PassadorSteakhouse, @Purposefulbeautymedspa, & @PinkPurposeFoundation on Instagram

3. Tag 3 friends or family in the comments.

💖 The more you donate, the higher your chances to win!





📅 Drawing Date: November 7th at 9 PM





Special thanks to the amazing businesses supporting this event — your generosity helps make a difference!