eventClosed

Empower Lives with Purpose, Inc.'s Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

2355 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022, USA

Purposeful Beauty Breast Cancer T-Shirt item
Purposeful Beauty Breast Cancer T-Shirt
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Apple iPhone 17 item
Apple iPhone 17
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

📱 Win an iPhone 17! 🎀


Support a great cause and enter for a chance to win a brand-new iPhone 17!


✨ How to Enter:

1. Donate $50 to support the Breast Cancer Awareness cause.

2. Follow @PassadorSteakhouse, @Purposefulbeautymedspa, & @PinkPurposeFoundation on Instagram

3. Tag 3 friends or family in the comments.

💖 The more you donate, the higher your chances to win!


📅 Drawing Date: November 7th at 9 PM


Special thanks to the amazing businesses supporting this event — your generosity helps make a difference!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing