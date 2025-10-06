Empower Through Education Silent Auction

Starting bid
A handcrafted ceramic basket made of porcelain with underglaze and glaze. Both functional and decorative, it’s perfect for holding fruit, small items, or serving as a unique centerpiece.
Artist: ABOUT Beth Atanacio
A striking acrylic painting by Princessa Williams, bursting with color and energy. This original artwork makes a captivating statement in any space.
Size: 14” x 18”
Artist: Princessa's Studio & Art Gallery
A bold acrylic and marker painting by Princessa Williams. This original work radiates strength and beauty, making it a standout addition to any collection.
Size: 16” x 20”
Artist: Princessa's Studio & Art Gallery
Indulge in this curated package featuring two bottles of wine, a $100 gift certificate to Colvin Cleaners, and a collection of handy essentials: lint rollers, a Tide pen, water bottle, sweater brick, and pumice stone—perfect for pampering yourself and keeping your wardrobe in top shape.
Bid on a cleaning voucher from Hassina's Cleaning Service, redeemable for a standard clean ($250 value) or a deep clean ($300 value).
Hassina's Facebook
Treat yourself to a full head-to-toe pampering experience with this Mary Kay gift basket! Inside, you’ll find luxurious skin and body care essentials for your face, body, hands, and feet—all beautifully paired with a versatile roll-up travel bag to keep your favorites organized wherever you go.
Turn any event into a memorable experience with KDC Party Rentals. From elegant tables and chairs to fun inflatables and décor, their expert team brings your vision to life.
Bid now for the chance to make your next gathering unforgettable while supporting education for underserved children in Buffalo and the DRC!
Celebrate in style with this elegant basket featuring a bottle of Prosecco, a set of six wine glasses, crunchy walnuts, and savory pepperoni—perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying a cozy evening at home.
