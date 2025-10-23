Empower Youth Success 2026

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Wednesday April 29 & Thursday April 30, 2026 Two-Day Ticket
Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner
Wednesday April 29 & Thursday April 30, 2026 Two-Day Ticket
Wednesday April 29, 2026 One-Day Ticket
Wednesday April 29, 2026 One-Day Ticket
Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner
Thursday April 30, 2026 One-Day Ticket
Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner
Thursday April 30, 2026 One-Day Ticket
Thursday April 30, 2026 One-Day Ticket
Free for 21C subgrantees ONLY. Ticket cost covered by the 21st CCLC Contract.
Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner
Thursday April 30, 2026 One-Day Ticket
Free for 21C subgrantees ONLY. Ticket cost covered by the 21st CCLC Contract.
Friday May 1, 2026 One-Day Ticket
Free for LEAPS & BOOST grantees ONLY. Ticket cost covered by SATARC Contract.
This ticket applies only for Empower Youth Success selected presenters.
Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner. Single Dinner Seat Ticket.
Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner. Full table of 8 seats. Include all names for table in the comments.
Unable to attend the Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner and would like to still support the Network.
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