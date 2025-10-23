New York State Network For Youth Success Inc
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New York State Network For Youth Success Inc

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New York State Network For Youth Success Inc

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Empower Youth Success 2026

40 Lodge St

Albany, NY 12207, USA

Momentum Pass (Two-Day Ticket)
$370

Wednesday April 29 & Thursday April 30, 2026 Two-Day Ticket

Empower Pass (Two-Day & Wed Dinner Ticket)
$470

Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner


Wednesday April 29 & Thursday April 30, 2026 Two-Day Ticket

Spark Starter Pass (Wed One-Day Ticket)
$220

Wednesday April 29, 2026 One-Day Ticket

Ignite Pass (Wed One-Day & Dinner Ticket)
$320

Wednesday April 29, 2026 One-Day Ticket


Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner

Spark Starter Pass (Thurs One-Day Ticket)
$220

Thursday April 30, 2026 One-Day Ticket

Ignite Pass (Thurs One-Day & Wed Dinner Ticket)
$320

Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner


Thursday April 30, 2026 One-Day Ticket


21C Ticket (Thurs)
Free

Thursday April 30, 2026 One-Day Ticket

Free for 21C subgrantees ONLY. Ticket cost covered by the 21st CCLC Contract.

21C Ticket (Thurs) w/ Dinner (Wed)
$100

Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner


Thursday April 30, 2026 One-Day Ticket

Free for 21C subgrantees ONLY. Ticket cost covered by the 21st CCLC Contract.

LEAPS / BOOST Ticket (Fri)
Free

Friday May 1, 2026 One-Day Ticket

Free for LEAPS & BOOST grantees ONLY. Ticket cost covered by SATARC Contract.

Presenter Ticket
Free

This ticket applies only for Empower Youth Success selected presenters.

Community Builder (Wed Dinner Ticket)
$130

Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner. Single Dinner Seat Ticket.

Legacy Builder (Wed Dinner Full Table)
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner. Full table of 8 seats. Include all names for table in the comments.

I can't attend, but wish to donate!
$130

Unable to attend the Wednesday April 29, 2026 Celebrating 30 Years of the Network Dinner and would like to still support the Network.

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