EmpowerED Freedom Fest -Juneteeth Celebration

Exclusive top-tier recognition as the official Title Sponsor of EmpowerED Freedom Fest.

Includes:

• Prominent logo placement on stage signage, event signage, and promotional materials

• Large logo on the back of official event t-shirts (deadline required)

• Logo featured on event website and marketing materials

• 3-minute speaking opportunity on stage

• Recognition on social media before and after the event

• Opportunity to host a booth or designated activation area

Impact:

This sponsorship supports event programming, staging, permits, insurance, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 35–40 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.