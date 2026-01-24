Empowered Outreach

Hosted by

Empowered Outreach

About this event

EmpowerED Freedom Fest -Juneteeth Celebration

1220 CD Boren Pkwy

Rockwall, TX 75087, USA

FREEDOM SPONSOR – $5,000 (TITLE SPONSOR)
$5,000

Exclusive top-tier recognition as the official Title Sponsor of EmpowerED Freedom Fest.

Includes:
• Prominent logo placement on stage signage, event signage, and promotional materials
• Large logo on the back of official event t-shirts (deadline required)
• Logo featured on event website and marketing materials
• 3-minute speaking opportunity on stage
• Recognition on social media before and after the event
• Opportunity to host a booth or designated activation area

Impact:
This sponsorship supports event programming, staging, permits, insurance, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 35–40 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.

LEGACY SPONSOR – $3,500 (PRESENTING SPONSOR)
$3,500

Premier recognition throughout the event.

Includes:
• Logo on all event signage including stage signage
• Medium logo on the back of official event t-shirts (deadline required)
• Logo on event website and marketing materials
• 1-minute on-stage recognition
• Social media recognition
• Opportunity to host a booth

Impact:
This sponsorship supports event programming, permits, insurance, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 15-20 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.

LEGACY THREADS SPONSOR – $2,500 (T-SHIRT SPONSOR)
$2,500

Exclusive recognition as the official T-Shirt Sponsor.

Includes:
• Prominent logo placement on official event t-shirts (deadline required)
• Logo on vendor area signage
• 1-minute on-stage recognition
• Recognition on event website and social media

Impact:
This sponsorship supports event production, printing, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 15-18 trauma informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.

UNITY SPONSOR – $1,500 (STAGE OR DJ SPONSOR)
$1,500

Recognition as a key supporter of event entertainment.

Includes:
• Logo on stage signage and event signage
• Recognition on social media
• Listing on event website

Impact:
This sponsorship supports staging, sound, permits, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 10–12 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.

EMPOWERMENT SPONSOR – $750 (VENDOR OR WELLNESS BOOTH SPONSOR
$750

Recognition as a community empowerment partner.

Includes:
• Logo on vendor area signage
• Recognition on social media
• Listing on event website

Impact:
This sponsorship supports event logistics, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 5 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.

COMMUNITY SPONSOR – $500 (SUPPORTER LEVEL)
$500

Recognition as a valued community supporter.

Includes:
• Name listed on official event backdrop signage
• Recognition on event website

Impact:
This sponsorship supports event operations and helps fund approximately 2 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!