EmpowerED Freedom Fest -Juneteeth Celebration

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About this event
Exclusive top-tier recognition as the official Title Sponsor of EmpowerED Freedom Fest.
Includes:
• Prominent logo placement on stage signage, event signage, and promotional materials
• Large logo on the back of official event t-shirts (deadline required)
• Logo featured on event website and marketing materials
• 3-minute speaking opportunity on stage
• Recognition on social media before and after the event
• Opportunity to host a booth or designated activation area
Impact:
This sponsorship supports event programming, staging, permits, insurance, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 35–40 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.
Premier recognition throughout the event.
Includes:
• Logo on all event signage including stage signage
• Medium logo on the back of official event t-shirts (deadline required)
• Logo on event website and marketing materials
• 1-minute on-stage recognition
• Social media recognition
• Opportunity to host a booth
Impact:
This sponsorship supports event programming, permits, insurance, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 15-20 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.
Exclusive recognition as the official T-Shirt Sponsor.
Includes:
• Prominent logo placement on official event t-shirts (deadline required)
• Logo on vendor area signage
• 1-minute on-stage recognition
• Recognition on event website and social media
Impact:
This sponsorship supports event production, printing, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 15-18 trauma informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.
Recognition as a key supporter of event entertainment.
Includes:
• Logo on stage signage and event signage
• Recognition on social media
• Listing on event website
Impact:
This sponsorship supports staging, sound, permits, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 10–12 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.
Recognition as a community empowerment partner.
Includes:
• Logo on vendor area signage
• Recognition on social media
• Listing on event website
Impact:
This sponsorship supports event logistics, essential organizational operations, and helps fund approximately 5 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.
Recognition as a valued community supporter.
Includes:
• Name listed on official event backdrop signage
• Recognition on event website
Impact:
This sponsorship supports event operations and helps fund approximately 2 trauma-informed therapy sessions through our licensed partner providers.
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