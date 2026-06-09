Empowered Heart Inc.: Summon Your Inner Dragon

"You Are Worth Defending" eBook





You are not too sensitive. You are not too needy.





You are simply unprotected.





You give everything and still feel guilty when you have nothing left. You say yes when every part of you screams no. The exhaustion never lifts. The resentment quietly builds. And no amount of rest seems to fix it.





Here's the truth: This is not a character flaw. This is what happens when no one ever taught you that you are worth defending.





That changes today.

Inside this beautifully designed guide, you'll discover how to finally stop apologizing for your needs and start protecting what matters most:

What Healthy Boundaries Really Are: Understand why boundaries aren't walls—they're the foundation of respect, both from others and from yourself.

Your Boundary Breakdown Map: Identify the specific types of boundaries that may be breaking down—and costing you the most energy, time, and self-trust.

Three Nervous System Reset Practices: Mindfulness tools that create instant energetic protection, calm anxiety, and rebuild self-worth from the inside out—no meditation experience needed.

Journaling Prompts & Self-Coaching Exercises: Turn insight into action with guided questions that make everything personal, actionable, and lasting.

Inner Child Healing Practice: Reconnect with and heal the younger version of you that never learned it was safe to say no.

No prior experience required. Only a willingness to begin.

This is not about becoming harder or colder. It's about becoming whole.

Book One in the Summon Your Inner Dragon!™ Series.

Start here. Protect yourself. Reclaim your life.





Digital Access Only — Compatible with smartphones, tablets, computers, and any PDF-supported eReader. Instant access after checkout. The link to the PDF will be in the Thank YOU email.





Your energy is sacred. Your boundaries are your superpower. Summon Your Inner Dragon!™ 🐉