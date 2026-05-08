EmpowerEd Pride Auction

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Bring the flavors home with the ultimate kitchen companion package! Whether you’re a seasoned home chef or just love trying new recipes, this basket includes must-have kitchen items. Perfect for foodies, entertainers, and anyone who believes the kitchen is the heart of the home. Approximate retail value $120
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Give your car the VIP treatment with this practical and fun auto-care package! Featuring a Armorall cleaning products, portable vacuum, microfiber towels, and air fresheners, this basket has everything needed to keep your ride looking spotless and smelling fresh. Great for commuters, road trippers, and car enthusiasts alike. Approximate retail value $120
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Upgrade your workspace and fuel your productivity with this office essentials bundle! Packed with notebooks, desk accessories, Post-it goodies, a phone charger, and a wireless keyboard and mouse, this basket is perfect for students, remote workers, or anyone who loves a well-organized desk setup. Approximate retail value $120
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Treat yourself to a little self-care and relaxation with this spa-inspired basket. Featuring bath and shower bombs, exfoliating scrubs, under-eye patches, scented candles, and an essential oil diffuser, this collection is designed to help you unwind, recharge, and enjoy a well-deserved moment of calm. Approximate retail value $120
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Show off your Herzing spirit in style! This exclusive basket includes ERG and campus/department T-shirts, notebooks, water bottles/Yetis, stickers, phone accessories, and more. A perfect mix of school pride, workplace fun, and everyday essentials for the ultimate Herzing supporter. Approximate retail value...priceless :)
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Because pets deserve to be spoiled too! This basket is filled with goodies for your furry friend, including treats, toys, custom artwork and collar by a local Milwaukee artist, and pet home accessories. A must-have for animal lovers who want to pamper their four-legged family members. (dog focused) Approximate retail value $250
Starting bid
Get ready for your next adventure with our ultimate travel-themed package! This incredible basket includes airfare for two (Southwest Airlines), a hotel stay, packing cubes, luggage tags, travel accessories, and more. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or your dream escape, this basket has everything you need to travel in style. Approximate retail value $1000+
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