EmpowerED Prom Closet

Crown Sponsor
$2,500

Provides primary funding support for the Prom Closet Program and student access to prom experiences.
Includes recognition as Presenting Sponsor, featured across all media and event materials, opportunity to speak or provide a pre-recorded message, premium recognition on signage, website and social media. A full-page advertisement in the Prom Closet Magazine.

All ads must be print-ready and submitted by the designated deadline. Email to [email protected]

Full Page Feature Ad
$250

Half Page Ad
$125

Quarter Page Ad
$75

Business Card Size Ad
$50

Community Supporter Listing (Text Only)
$25

