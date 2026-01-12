Empowered Voices Strengthened Communities

Hosted by
Tulsa, Conference Center, OK 74135, USA
Your gift of $5,000 will secure a reserved table and your name will be proudly listed in the event program.
Your sponsorship helps fuel empowerment, healing, and opportunity for justice-impacted women and their families.
Hosting a Table: A $1,000 gift secures a table for you and seven guests (8 seats total).
Gather your circle and be part of restoring women and strengthening our community.
Experience the heart of Just The Beginning and learn how we help justice-impacted individuals create a productive, positive ripple effect of empowerment.
Your seat supports hope, healing, and second chances.
