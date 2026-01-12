Just The Beginning Inc

Hosted by

Just The Beginning Inc

About this event

Empowered Voices Strengthened Communities

5330 E 31st St

Tulsa, Conference Center, OK 74135, USA

Sponsor
$5,000

🌟 $5,000 Sponsor – Community Champion

Your gift of $5,000 will secure a reserved table and your name will be proudly listed in the event program.
Includes:

  • Recognition in Just The Beginning’s quarterly newsletter
  • Social media appreciation
  • Prominent event acknowledgment

Your sponsorship helps fuel empowerment, healing, and opportunity for justice-impacted women and their families.

TABLE HOST
$1,000

🤝 $1,000 Table Host – Circle of Impact

Hosting a Table: A $1,000 gift secures a table for you and seven guests (8 seats total).
Includes:

  • Host name listed in the event program
  • Opportunity to introduce friends to the mission and heart of Just The Beginning

Gather your circle and be part of restoring women and strengthening our community.

INDIVIDUAL
$40

💙 $40 Individual Seat – Join the Story

Experience the heart of Just The Beginning and learn how we help justice-impacted individuals create a productive, positive ripple effect of empowerment.
Your seat supports hope, healing, and second chances.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!