Empowered Women in Business - Rise & Thrive 2025

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About this event
$
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Empowered Women in Business Vendor Opportunity
Showcase your brand, products, or services at the Empowered Women in Business Conference!
Connect with driven, purpose-filled women who value growth, community, and empowerment.
This is your chance to gain visibility, make meaningful connections, and grow your business in an inspiring environment.
Secure your vendor table today and be part of something powerful! 💼🌸
🎃 BOGO BOOYAH Treat! 🎃
Buy One, Get One FREE – No Tricks, Just Treats!
From now through 11:59 PM on October 31, 2025, take advantage of our BOGO Sale! Register and bring a friend for FREE - Grab your friend who needs a little extra empowerment to build, grow or scale her business!
🛍️ No code needed – you will receive an email to finalize your BOGO offer.
👻 Hurry—this hauntingly good deal disappears at midnight on Halloween!
NO OTHER DISCOUNTS CAN BE APPLIED TO THIS OFFER
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!