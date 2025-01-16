Empowered Women in Wellness Conference & Healthy Living Expo #EWWC2025

Your Journey to Wellness Starts Here!
Empowered women start young! The Young Women’s Registration is designed for teens and young adults (ages 14-21) who are ready to prioritize their health, confidence, and personal growth in a supportive and uplifting environment.
This is your chance to step into a space that’s all about YOU—your wellness, your voice, and your future.
What’s Included?
✔️ Full Access to the Empowered Women in Wellness Conference – Engage in inspiring keynote sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops.
✔️ A Supportive Community – Connect with like-minded young women and mentors who want to see you thrive.
✔️ Swag Bag – Enjoy fun wellness gifts and resources to continue your self-care journey.
✔️ Healthy Living Expo – Explore products and services that support your mind, body, and overall well-being.
📅 Date: March 15, 2025
📍 Location: Murrieta, CA
💖 You deserve a space to grow, be inspired, and invest in yourself. Start your wellness journey today!
🎟️ Register Now → [Insert Link]
Your future is bright. Let’s RISE & THRIVE together! 🚀✨
General Registration
$147
Here is what you can expect:
- An amazing community of like-minded women who are on their journey to wellness
- A day of thought-provoking panels, breakout sessions & keynotes
- Healthy and delicious breakfast and lunch
- Tea, Coffee, and Healthy Snacks Throughout the Day
- Access to the Healthy Living Expo with vendors from all areas of wellness
- An exclusive Empowered Women in Wellness Swag
VIP Registration
$247
An exclusive opportunity limited to the first 100 women! The VIP upgrade will provide an exclusive experience for the attendees who are looking for MORE and want to take their wellness to the NEXT LEVEL!
Here is what you will receive with the VIP Upgrade:
- The VIP Admission includes everything in General Admission plus:
- VIP Reception & Bonus Workshop on April 26th
- VIP Conference Check In
- VIP Premium Reserved Seating
- Exclusive VIP Empowerment Lounge
- Exclusive VIP Bonus Workshop
- Meet & Greet with the EWWC Speakers
- VIP Swag Bag
Add a donation for Empowered Women in Wellness
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!