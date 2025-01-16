Empowered Women in Wellness Conference & Healthy Living Expo #EWWC2025

Your Journey to Wellness Starts Here! Empowered women start young! The Young Women’s Registration is designed for teens and young adults (ages 14-21) who are ready to prioritize their health, confidence, and personal growth in a supportive and uplifting environment. This is your chance to step into a space that’s all about YOU—your wellness, your voice, and your future. What’s Included? ✔️ Full Access to the Empowered Women in Wellness Conference – Engage in inspiring keynote sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. ✔️ A Supportive Community – Connect with like-minded young women and mentors who want to see you thrive. ✔️ Swag Bag – Enjoy fun wellness gifts and resources to continue your self-care journey. ✔️ Healthy Living Expo – Explore products and services that support your mind, body, and overall well-being. 📅 Date: March 15, 2025 📍 Location: Murrieta, CA 💖 You deserve a space to grow, be inspired, and invest in yourself. Start your wellness journey today! 🎟️ Register Now → [Insert Link] Your future is bright. Let’s RISE & THRIVE together! 🚀✨

