Empowered2Evolve Weekend Retreat

Dress in classy all-white and join Sisters Empowering Sisters for an intimate, powerful night filled with healing, presence, and transformation.

This ticket includes access ONLY to the All-White Night of Worship on Friday. No additional retreat sessions or weekend activities are included.

Begins at 7:30pm

Doors Open at 7pm





Sisters Empowering Sisters All White Night of Worship

Get ready for an intimate worship experience designed for release, healing, and renewal. Leave the demands of daily life behind and enter a space where God's presence restores and empowers you. This special night will be led by Christal Brown Heyward, author, grief educator, psalmist, pianist, and founder of A Time of Refreshing Grief Support. This event is a part of the SES Empowered2Evolve: Level 8 - Becoming Her Weekend Retreat. You are welcome to purchase tickets for this event only or for the entire retreat.