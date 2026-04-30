Empowered2Evolve Weekend Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
Experience the retreat in its fullness.
Includes all retreat sessions, workshops, meals, retreat bag and t-shirt, the Paris Mountain State Park Experience, the All-White Night of Worship, the Day of Empowerment, and all scheduled weekend activities. A complete, immersive experience designed for transformation, rest, and spiritual renewal.
Dress in classy all-white and join Sisters Empowering Sisters for an intimate, powerful night filled with healing, presence, and transformation.
This ticket includes access ONLY to the All-White Night of Worship on Friday. No additional retreat sessions or weekend activities are included.
Begins at 7:30pm
Doors Open at 7pm
Sisters Empowering Sisters All White Night of Worship
Get ready for an intimate worship experience designed for release, healing, and renewal. Leave the demands of daily life behind and enter a space where God's presence restores and empowers you. This special night will be led by Christal Brown Heyward, author, grief educator, psalmist, pianist, and founder of A Time of Refreshing Grief Support. This event is a part of the SES Empowered2Evolve: Level 8 - Becoming Her Weekend Retreat. You are welcome to purchase tickets for this event only or for the entire retreat.
A day of empowerment, connection, and transformation.
This ticket includes access to the Saturday Day of Empowerment only, along with lunch. No access to Friday night worship or other retreat activities is included.
Secure your spot by paying half now and the remaining balance later. The total retreat cost of $335 is divided into two payments: $167.50 due at registration, and $167.50 due by May 15th. Gives you access to the entire weekend of events once paid in full. This ticket option is nonrefundable.
This is your final installment to complete your retreat balance. The total retreat cost of $335 is divided into two payments: $167.50 due at registration, and $167.50 due by May 15th. Gives you access to the entire weekend of events once paid in full. This ticket option is nonrefundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!