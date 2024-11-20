Empowered's Old School Cabaret

• Company name/logo included on event materials and in the event program.
• 2 tickets to the event.
• Name mentioned during the event.
Classic Hits Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Company name/logo displayed on event materials.
• Half-page ad in the event program.
• 4 tickets to the event.
• Acknowledgment during the event.
Golden Era Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
• Prominent placement of company name/logo on event materials.
• Full-page ad in the event program.
• 6 VIP tickets with reserved seating.
• Recognition during the event and in post-event communications.
Platinum Groove Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Exclusive recognition as the event’s lead sponsor.
• Company name/logo prominently displayed on all event materials, including flyers, banners, and social media.
• Opportunity to speak or present at the event.
• Full-page ad in the event program.
• 10 VIP tickets with reserved seating.
• Special thank-you recognition during the event and in post-event communications.
Add a donation for Empowered CDC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!