EmpowerHER Club's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Celebrate in bold, lucky style 💚🍀
This vibrant green tee features “It’s a good day to have a Lucky Day” with a rainbow and shamrocks on the front, and our EmpowerHer mascot rocking a leprechaun hat on the back.
Soft, comfortable, and perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, school spirit, or spreading a little extra luck wherever you go. 💛
Celebrate in bold, lucky style 💚🍀
This vibrant green tee features “It’s a good day to have a Lucky Day” with a rainbow and shamrocks on the front, and our EmpowerHer mascot rocking a leprechaun hat on the back.
Soft, comfortable, and perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, school spirit, or spreading a little extra luck wherever you go. 💛
✨ Peek at the drop-down menu for all available colors — there’s more to love than what you see! 💖
✨ Peek at the drop-down menu for all available colors — there’s more to love than what you see! 💖
✨ Peek at the drop-down menu for all available colors — there’s more to love than what you see! 💖
✨ Peek at the drop-down menu for all available colors — there’s more to love than what you see! 💖
Stay warm and support a good cause! Our cozy skull caps are perfect for everyday wear, and every purchase helps fund EmpowerHER Club Inc.’s confidence-building workshops for girls. Wear your support and empower the next generation!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!