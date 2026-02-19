EmpowerHER Luncheon

March is Women‘s History Month





And This Month‘s theme, “Your Voice Is Your Legacy,” is a powerful reminder that what you speak, teach, pray, build, and birth in this season will echo for generations. Your testimony matters. Your obedience matters. Your leadership matters. And your voice—when aligned with purpose—becomes a lasting imprint on your family, your community, and the Kingdom of God.

This empowering luncheon will bring together women of influence, faith, and vision