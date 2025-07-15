Hope4veterans

Hosted by

Hope4veterans

About this event

Empowering our sisters: Healing, Empowering & Resilence mini retreat

475 Commerce Lake Dr

St. Augustine, FL 32095, USA

Military Women (ID) includes veterans, spouses, AD and NG
$25

Grants entry to the event:

2 Tickets door prizes

Admission for both events and food and drinks

...Does not include Hotel stay...

Sister in Community
$55

Grants premium entry

2 Tickets door prizes

Admission for both events and food and drinks

...Does not include Hotel stay...

Sponsor 2 Military Women
$140

Support 2 military women to be able attend the whole event and overnight stay. We do not provide transportation to the event. $140 equals $25 (2) admission tickets and $89 for double occupancy room

Hotel - Single Occupancy
$89

$89 for Single occupancy Room for Friday night. Any questions [email protected]

Hotel- Double
$89

$89 for double does not include the $25 Admission ticket

Add a donation for Hope4veterans

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