Empowering our sisters: Healing, Empowering & Resilence mini retreat

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About this event
Grants entry to the event:
2 Tickets door prizes
Admission for both events and food and drinks
...Does not include Hotel stay...
Grants premium entry
2 Tickets door prizes
Admission for both events and food and drinks
...Does not include Hotel stay...
Support 2 military women to be able attend the whole event and overnight stay. We do not provide transportation to the event. $140 equals $25 (2) admission tickets and $89 for double occupancy room
$89 for double does not include the $25 Admission ticket
$
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