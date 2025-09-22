Empower Youth

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Empower Youth

About this raffle

Empowering Readers Raffle 2025

Single Ticket Price
$5

Our raffle is packed with incredible prizes generously donated by our community! Winners could take home:


🍽️ Meals at favorite local restaurants ( Nothing To It, Nothing Bundt Cake, Peg's, Dough Boy Donuts, and more!)


💆‍♀️ Relaxing personal care services (Tattoo Collective, Blow Out Boss, City Nails, Healing Wizdom, Caliber Salon, Casabella, and more!)


👨‍👩‍👧 Fun family activities and adult experiences ( Andelin Farms, Coconut Bowl, Mesa Rim, Discovery Museum, All Ground Jiujitsu and more!)


📱 Cool tech items and accessories

( HP Laptops)


💼 Handy professional services

( Plan Well Vault and more!)


🛍️ Shopping sprees at local shops (Grassroots, Trader Joe's, and more!)

Five Ticket Bundle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Our raffle is packed with incredible prizes generously donated by our community! Winners could take home:


🍽️ Meals at favorite local restaurants ( Nothing To It, Nothing Bundt Cake, Peg's, Dough Boy Donuts, and more!)


💆‍♀️ Relaxing personal care services (Tattoo Collective, Blow Out Boss, City Nails, Healing Wizdom, Caliber Salon, Casabella, and more!)


👨‍👩‍👧 Fun family activities and adult experiences ( Andelin Farms, Coconut Bowl, Mesa Rim, Discovery Museum, All Ground Jiujitsu and more!)


📱 Cool tech items and accessories

( HP Laptops)


💼 Handy professional services

( Plan Well Vault and more!)


🛍️ Shopping sprees at local shops (Grassroots, Trader Joe's, and more!)



Add a donation for Empower Youth

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