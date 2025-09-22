Empowering Readers Raffle 2025

Our raffle is packed with incredible prizes generously donated by our community! Winners could take home:





🍽️ Meals at favorite local restaurants ( Nothing To It, Nothing Bundt Cake, Peg's, Dough Boy Donuts, and more!)





💆‍♀️ Relaxing personal care services (Tattoo Collective, Blow Out Boss, City Nails, Healing Wizdom, Caliber Salon, Casabella, and more!)





👨‍👩‍👧 Fun family activities and adult experiences ( Andelin Farms, Coconut Bowl, Mesa Rim, Discovery Museum, All Ground Jiujitsu and more!)





📱 Cool tech items and accessories

( HP Laptops)





💼 Handy professional services

( Plan Well Vault and more!)





🛍️ Shopping sprees at local shops (Grassroots, Trader Joe's, and more!)