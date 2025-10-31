Empowering the farmers Inc. Memberships 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
By becoming a member you are planting a seed of hope to our farmers!!
Renews monthly
By becoming a member you are planting a seed of hope to our farmers!!
Renews monthly
By becoming a member you are planting seed of hope to our farmers
Renews monthly
By becoming a member you are planting a seed of hope to our farmers!!
Renews monthly
By becoming a member you are planting a seed of hope to our farmers!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!