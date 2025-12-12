Lambda Pi Upsilon

Offered by

Lambda Pi Upsilon

About this shop

Empowerment Conference Pre-Sale Shop

CADyO Legacy Crop Top item
CADyO Legacy Crop Top item
CADyO Legacy Crop Top
$35

Raglan sleeve crop top inspired by love, dignity, and pride.

CADyO Legacy Baby Tee item
CADyO Legacy Baby Tee item
CADyO Legacy Baby Tee
$35

Raglan sleeve baby tee inspired by love, dignity, and pride.

CADyO Legacy Phone Case item
CADyO Legacy Phone Case
$20

Phone case inspired by love, dignity, and pride. Enter your phone model below (i.e. iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23). Please ensure the correct model is entered to guarantee a proper fit.



Poderosa Snow Washed Tee item
Poderosa Snow Washed Tee item
Poderosa Snow Washed Tee
$40

Oversized tee with a relaxed fit.

Crest Pin item
Crest Pin
$15

2" die-struck pin crafted in polished brass with vibrant enamel colors.

Fire & Ice Rose Pin item
Fire & Ice Rose Pin
$15

1" hard enamel pin with silk screen.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!