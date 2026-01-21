Empowerment Course

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About this event
You will have access to materials, online teachings, in-class activations, and childcare if needed.
If you can think of someone close to you to go through this course with, we recommend it. It is best to learn these skills and grow together with those you are close to, so you can work together in your communication and your connection.
Price is per person: must purchase 2 tickets at this rate.
You will have access to materials, online teachings, in-class activations, and childcare if needed.
We are excited that you are able to take this course with another person.
Non-refundable deposit saves your spot and allows you to pay remaining amount at a later time.
Remaining balance must be paid by March 26, 2026
Non-refundable due to possibility in purchasing costs associated with account set up prior to start of course. Such as, but not limited to name tags, videos, activations, ect.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!