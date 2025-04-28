REGISTRATION CLOSED Empowerment Day 2025

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.





This is for women who have mastered strategies and meeting rooms and yet, don’t feel like they are able to be truly themself. They want to feel like themselves in those places.



Participants will walk away with depth of insight, an image of their future self in this next life chapter and what is needed to get there, and a take-home guide to revisit their learnings.