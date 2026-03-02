Empowerment Self-Defense Workshop registration

Level II Workshop

This workshop takes Level I another step further, allowing for a brief review of knowledge, practice of acquired strikes, and instruction of additional basic self-defense techniques that deal with a variety of common situations and potential attacks. The focus is on “hands-on” verbal and physical self-defense skills, techniques and strategies, which are presented to the group as a whole, but practiced in small groups of no more than four participants for each instructor. This format facilitates the learning of physical skills and allows for women to connect with one another. Throughout this class, important concepts are reinforced (affirmative consent, boundary setting, each person’s right to be safe). Level I is a prerequisite for Level II.

All Fitness Levels Welcome!