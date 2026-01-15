Looking to make a bigger impact and show your support of ACOG+? Join our Empow{h}er Host Committee with a partner, friend - or Gal Pal! - and help ensure we reach our fundraising goal. Package includes:



Two tickets to Empow{h}er 2026!

•. plus 2 signature cocktail tickets (Must be 21+ to receive this benefit)

•. plus one "On the Town" Grand Prize raffle ticket

•. plus special recognition at the event and in promos



— Additional tickets for our "On the Town" Grand Prize Raffle are available for purchase below, as well as at the event. You do not need to be in attendance to win.