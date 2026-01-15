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About this event
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Looking to make a bigger impact and show your support of ACOG+? Join our Empow{h}er Host Committee and help ensure we reach our fundraising goal. Package includes:
One ticket to Empow{h}er 2026!
•. plus 1 signature cocktail ticket (Must be 21+ to receive this benefit)
•. plus one "On the Town" Grand Prize raffle ticket
•. plus special recognition at the event and in promos
— Additional tickets for our "On the Town" Grand Prize Raffle are available for purchase below, as well as at the event. You do not need to be in attendance to win.
Looking to make a bigger impact and show your support of ACOG+? Join our Empow{h}er Host Committee with a partner, friend - or Gal Pal! - and help ensure we reach our fundraising goal. Package includes:
Two tickets to Empow{h}er 2026!
•. plus 2 signature cocktail tickets (Must be 21+ to receive this benefit)
•. plus one "On the Town" Grand Prize raffle ticket
•. plus special recognition at the event and in promos
— Additional tickets for our "On the Town" Grand Prize Raffle are available for purchase below, as well as at the event. You do not need to be in attendance to win.
One ticket to Empow{h}er 2026!
•. plus a ticket for one signature cocktail (Must be 21+ to receive this benefit)
— Raffle tickets for our "On the Town" Grand Prize Raffle are available for purchase below - as well as at the event. You do not need to be in attendance to win.
One ticket to Empow{h}er 2026!
— Raffle tickets for our "On the Town" Grand Prize Raffle are available for purchase below - as well as at the event. You do not need to be in attendance to win.
Purchase as many tickets as you would like for our grand prize raffle. Prize includes:
- One night stay at a spectacular downtown Portland Hotel
- Gift certificate to one of Portland's Amazing Restaurants
- Gift certificate to enjoy a performance
Total value: $600+
Winner will be drawn at our Empow{h}er 2026 event on Thursday, February 26th, 2026. Winner does not need to be present.
— Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!