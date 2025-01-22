EmpowHER: Con Women's Conference

Empower your team and invest in their professional growth with a Corporate Table at EmpowHER Con! This package includes 8 tickets for just $1,000—a savings of $432—offering your organization an incredible opportunity to connect, learn, and grow together.
Your Corporate Table includes:
✅ Reserved Seating for 8 guests
✅ Exclusive Networking with industry leaders and changemakers
✅ Brand Recognition with your company name displayed at your table
✅ Full Access to all keynote sessions, workshops, and panel discussions
General Admission
$179
Your ticket includes access to all sessions, networking opportunities, and a delicious lunch. Don’t wait—secure your spot now before it's sold out!
Exhibitor Booth
$250
Showcase your business or organization at EmpowHER: Con by reserving an exhibitor booth in our dedicated exhibitor room! Each booth includes a 6-foot table, perfect for displaying your materials, products, or services to our engaged audience of professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.
This is a unique opportunity to connect with attendees, network with like-minded individuals, and increase your visibility within the community. Secure your spot and join us in empowering women across Northwest Arkansas!
Exhibitor Booth - Premium Location
$500
Elevate your presence at EmpowHER: Con by reserving a premium exhibitor booth located in the high-traffic exhibitor hallway. Each booth includes a 6-foot table in a prime location, ensuring increased visibility and maximum exposure to our attendees, including professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.
This exclusive opportunity places you at the forefront of engagement, allowing you to showcase your business or organization to a highly motivated and influential audience. Secure your premium spot today and join us in empowering women across Northwest Arkansas!
